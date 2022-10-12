Andor viewers call episode 6 "one of the best episodes" in all the Star Wars shows

Andor episode 6 is impressing everyone. The latest installment of the Star Wars show finally sees the Aldhani heist play out, with Cassian and the rebel crew attempting to raid an Imperial facility and escape with their lives.

"Episode 6 has to be one of the best episode in all Star Wars shows," says one fan (opens in new tab). "This is what I want since Rogue One. This show never disappoints me." Another viewer (opens in new tab) has high praise, too: "Andor episode 6 was peak Star Wars. What a show!"

"#Andor episode 6 was the intense spy thriller we were promised," is one person's opinion (opens in new tab). "So stable, consistent and well-written. Loved it!"

"Episode 6 of Andor might be the most tense I've been watching anything #StarWars Might also be some of the most visually stunning Star Wars too! Man, I love this series,"writes someone else (opens in new tab).

"I wanted to give my fresh impression of #Andor episode 6 spoiler free. The tension is unmatched. I haven't had a show put me so physically on edge since Mando S2 finale, and I think this ep took the crown. I quite literally had chills, full body chills," added another viewer (opens in new tab).

"This episode might actually be the best Star Wars thing I've ever seen," says another person (opens in new tab). "The build up to this in episodes 5 and 6 was so worth it. And every single member of the cast was amazing."

