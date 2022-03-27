Among Us servers are still offline following a DDoS attack

Among Us servers continue to be offline following a DDoS attack that took the game down just before the weekend.

Although the team thinks the servers have begun to "stabilize" - "we've been working all day on it" Innersloth explained in a comment to a player - it's holding off from any announcements "until it looks good".

"We have a sabotage going on lol," Innersloth tweeted when the DDoS attack was first detected. "NA and EU servers are getting DDoS'd. Service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight!!!!! Sorry!!!

​​"Someone really had to DDoS us at the end of my work day??? Smh????" they added. "It's 5pm I wanted to nap this is so rude."

servers are still down while we work to fix the DDoS sabotagethey may come on/off but will update u when we think they're stable, sorry!!!

At the time of writing the servers in North America and Europe remain offline; we'll let you know as and when that changes and keep you posted.

Among Us added a big update back in November that gave us several new roles with unique abilities , fundamentally changing how the colorful whodunnit game is played. There's also now a storefront with new cosmetics, a battle pass, achievements, and more.

Three new Crewmate roles were added - Scientist, Engineer, and Guardian Angel - and one new Impostor role, the Shapeshifter. Scientists are able to access their crew's vitals at any time, which could be key to getting ahead of the Impostors. The Engineer is able to use the vents in the maps to get around, and the Guardian Angel can cast a protective shield around remaining Crewmates after they've perished. Finally, the Shapeshifter role lets you disguise yourself using a disguise that looks like any Crewmate of your choosing… which just might be an incredibly cunning way to escape detection.