American Horror Stories teaser trailer pits Rubber Woman against Rubber Man

The first American Horror Stories teaser trailer previews a confrontation between the mysterious new Rubber Woman and American Horror Story season 1's Rubber Man.

In case you don't remember (how could you forget?), Rubber Man was one of the main antagonists of American Horror Story season 1, Murder House, which debuted way back in 2011. The suit itself is obviously a BDSM fetish coverall made of shiny black latex, but it's used for much more nefarious purposes by Evan Peters' Tate Langdon after he murders its original owner and wears it himself as a disguise.

The origins of the Rubber Woman are much less clear, as no such character appeared in the American Horror Story universe until now. Clearly, Rubber Woman and Rubber Man aren't on friendly terms, but the exact relationship between the two characters remains to be seen.

It's also unclear which actors and characters are hiding beneath the latex suits. Peters has already been spotted on the set of American Horror Stories, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's reprising his alter ego. Though this isn't the first time American Horror Stories has teased a connection to American Horror Story season 1, so there's a good chance we will see Peters as Tate/Rubber Man once more.

American Horror Stories is a spin-off series that will tell self-contained stories in one-hour episodes, with the first two episodes hitting FX and Hulu on July 15. The remaining five episodes will air every Thursday.

Of course, the flagship series is returning for a 10th season after taking its first year off since season 1 aired a decade ago. Director Ryan Murphy recently revealed the title for American Horror Story season 10 to be American Horror Story: Double Feature. Debuting August 25, the new season will see the return of AHS alumni Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. You also might've heard of a few franchise newcomers including Macaulay Culkin and Frances Conroy.

For more thrills and chills, check out our definitive ranking of the best horror movies to watch right now, or head to our list of the best TV shows for something more binge-worthy.