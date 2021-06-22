American Horror Stories poster hints at Murder House connection

Ryan Murphy's upcoming spin-off American Horror Stories, based on his main anthology series, dropped a new poster featuring some major fan-baiting.

FX shared the poster ahead of dropping the season on the network later this summer. The creepy black latex suit a nod to season one, Murder House. Evan Peters' Tate Langdon, who originally donned the suit, has already been spotted on set, so it's not out of the question he'll make an appearance. Based on the poster which features the outline of a woman, his role might not be a reprisal.

(Image credit: FX)

The series features "AHS stars you know and love" according to Murphy. Back in May 2020, the showrunner announced the series, hot off an "American Horror Story cast zoom call... where we reminisced about the good times." It makes sense the upcoming spin-off would rope in familiar faces. Unlike the main series, the spin-off includes "one-hour contained episodes" which might work to entice newbies to the AHS brand.

With the drop of Stories, hopefully this will allay fans eager for more American Horror Story. The flagship series' next season also debuts this year. Murphy has confirmed the title for season 10 is American Horror Story: Double Feature, and it'll witness the return of cast favorites Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Joining them are franchise newcomers Macaulay Culkin and Frances Conroy.

Due to the pandemic, shooting delays befell most productions, American Horror Story included. The anthology didn't start lensing until October 2020, although it worked out nicely for FX Networks who are now dubbing the upcoming 2021 season American Horror Summer.

The first two episodes of American Horror Stories drop July 15 with the remainder of its seven-episode run airing each Thursday. American Horror Story: Double Feature also scheduled to bow on FX August 25.