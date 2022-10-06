Amazon's next PS5 restock will take place on Friday

Those on the hunt for a PS5 restock over the last few weeks haven't been disappointed. Amazon has been offering regular drops over the last month, and the next one is due this Friday. You'll need to sign up for an invite to get a chance to grab a console here. Simply sign up using your email address and on Friday, you might receive an email with an exclusive link to buy a new PS5 console. Amazon doesn't guarantee that everyone who signs up will receive the invite so you may still miss out on your chance.

With PlayStation 5 consoles continuing to be hard to find, this is still one of the best chances to get hold of the system even without an actual discount involved. Instead, you'll either pay $499.99 (opens in new tab) for the standard PlayStation 5 or you can pay $549.99 (opens in new tab) for the console along with a digital download copy of Horizon Forbidden West, one of the best PS5 games to play right now. It's a PS5 restock format that Amazon has been following throughout September with weekly drops so if you miss out this week, you may well have another chance the following week. Like with everything to do with this deal though, there's no guarantee.

You'll find more information on this PS5 restock below, and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page.

Friday's PS5 restock at Amazon

(opens in new tab) PS5 Console | $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering the chance to secure yourself a PS5 console by itself this week. That's a rarity in a world full of PS5 bundles lining the shelves. Sign up for email invites for a chance to buy.



(opens in new tab) PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle | $549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bundling in one of the best games of the year so far -- Horizon Forbidden West -- means you instantly have something great to play on your new console. It's a captivating adventure throughout.



