Amazon says some Xbox Series X pre-orders won't arrive until late December

If you pre-ordered your Xbox Series X through Amazon, there's a chance you won't actually receive the console until the end of December.

The online retailer is sending out emails to customers letting them know that apparent supply shortages could delay their Xbox Series X pre-orders by a few weeks. Apparently, the worst case scenario is that some players won't receive their Xbox Series X pre-orders until December 31. "We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December," the email reads. Here's an example shared to Twitter (via The Verge):

If you're one of the Amazon customers affected by this situation, try not to feel too bad - Xbox Series X is in hot demand and low supply pretty much everywhere. We reported earlier on Monday that GameStop will have "a very limited number" of Xbox Series X consoles tonight and on launch day. It's the same deal over on Sony's side, as PS5 pre-orders were zapped up within hours of going live and haven't much resurfaced since then.

If you're among the many who haven't been able to secure an Xbox Series X pre-order at all, your next chance to get your console might be just a few weeks away. It's highly unlikely we'll see any discounts on the console itself any time soon, but do keep tabs on our guide to the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals to see if you can snag a bundle that gets you the console and a game for a bit cheaper than you'd find them separately.

