Amazing iPad Pro deal: save $400 on a 10.5" iPad at Walmart right now

Following the recent launch of Apple Arcade - as well as some new hardware - there's never been a better time to snap up a cheap iPad Pro deal and jump into/extend your time in Apple's ecosystem. This is because the ever-so-slightly older tech and versions of Apple's quality gear are now primed for discounts as retailers look to get shot of stock and make room for that sweet new tech. And this is a prime example of that tech going for a great price: right now over at Walmart, you can get a 10.5-inch iPad pro for just $599 (saving $400). This has a capacity at 512GB and has that deliciously excellent screen and performance we've come to know and love. As far as early Black Friday iPad deals go - this is an absolute banger.

Even though it is a tiny bit older - in terms of not quite being the very latest and the very greatest - the hard truth is that, such is the quality of Apple's tech, that the existing and current models of tablet are still *chefs kiss*. There has never been a better time to jump into all things Apple, and the iPad Pro represents a great opportunity and point at which to do so: the iPad Pro is one of the best gaming tablets you can buy. We think it's the pinnacle of tablet design, with its versatility, sharp Retina display, and precise touch controls that make it a fantastic contender for any game you choose to play. As a light, mobile gaming device it's great; as an entertainment 'viewer' it's great. So for a quality device to be so capable and competent and reliable in both, means this is a great bit of tech.

The best iPad Pro deal today

If you've got the patience of a saint and want to see what the big sales period brings with it for Apple products, tablets and more, then be sure to regularly check out and bookmark our Black Friday game deals page where we will be compiling all the best stuff of the event.

If you need some extra information and guidance when it comes to mobile gaming, check out our guide to the best gaming phones.