Early Black Friday gaming PC deals: save over $600 on an RTX Alienware Aurora R12

Early Black Friday gaming PC deals are in full effect right now at Dell, with the company promising the 'lowest prices of the year'. You can currently pick up an RTX 3060 Ti-enabled Alienware Aurora R12, our number one pick for best gaming PC, for its historic lowest price yet. It normally retails for $2,000, but it's currently selling for just $1,371.99 - for a full $628 off the MSRP.

We normally see Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC deals offering the GTX 1660 GPU for around this price point which means you're getting excellent value here. However, if you are looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find a build featuring a GTX 1660 Super is selling for just $1,224.99 (reduced down from $1,600) Both machines offer fantastic value for money, though you're missing out on the newest Nvidia technology with a GTX card as opposed to what's currently possible through the latest RTX GPUs - something to keep in mind when making your choice here.

We hardly ever see RTX 3060 PCs retail for under $1,500, especially when they are made by reliable manufacturers such as Alienware. Today's early Black Friday gaming PC deals are a rare opportunity to experience the glory of ray tracing, DLSS, and Nvidia Reflex (just to name a few features), at an aggressive entry-level price point. You'll find both of these offers listed below, with more gaming PC deals available further down the page.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R12 | $1,600 $1,224.99 at Dell

Save $375 - This is one of the lower prices that we've come across on the budget Alienware Aurora front, with more than respectable specs for gaming in Full HD with little compromises to speak of. Features: Intel Core i7 11700F, GTX 1660 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



Alienware Aurora R12 | $2,000 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $628 - This is the lowest price that we've ever seen on an RTX 3060 Ti Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC, and one of the cheaper RTX 3060 PC prices online right now regardless of the manufacturer. If you've waited for the right time to pick one up for less, that time is now. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.



Given just how gouged the market is right now for the best graphics cards for gaming, with over-inflated prices struggling to meet demand, this early Black Friday gaming PC deal will ensure that you not only get one of the best gaming PCs around, but also the best price. This is especially important when considering that the average going rate on RTX 3060 Ti stock right now has climbed all the way to upwards of $900 from some online retailers.

More of today's best gaming PC deals

Our price comparison software works day and night to bring you the best gaming PC deals this side of Black Friday on some of our favorite models on the market.

