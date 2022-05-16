Alan Wake 2 is in "full production" alongside Control spin-off and more from Remedy

Remedy has provided a roadmap for all its upcoming games, including Alan Wake 2.

Over the past weekend, Remedy Entertainment published its latest financial results for the past fiscal year. Looking ahead, CEO Tero Virtala provided a roadmap for the developer's five upcoming projects, chiefly noting that Alan Wake 2 is in the "full production stage" and will launch next year.

If it's the continuation of more Remedy sagas you're looking for, then there's more good news. Condor, the multiplayer spin-off of Control, is in the "proof-of-concept stage," according to Virtala, so while it's likely quite further out than the 2023 launch date for Alan Wake 2, it's very much still in the works.

Speaking of Control, Codename Heron, a bigger game set in the Control/Alan Wake universe, was name-checked by Virtala. The CEO says the big game is currently "in the concept stage" with prototyping continuing, indicating that it's at least further along than the Condor spin-off.

Next, Virtala mentions Vanguard, Remedy's free-to-play multiplayer shooter that's been discussed openly for over a year. Vanguard has apparently made "good progress since the previous quarter," according to Virtala, although there's no release window mentioned for the project.

Finally, as if the four other projects weren't enough for Remedy, the CEO mentions the recently revealed Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes. "The public reception to this announcement was overwhelmingly positive," Virtala writes in the financial report, indicating that while this project is probably even farther off than the four others, Remedy knows its got legions of fans that can't wait for the two remakes.

