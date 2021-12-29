Remedy partners with Tencent for Vanguard, including its mobile version

Alan Wake 2 and Control developer Remedy has partnered with Tencent to publish and localize its upcoming free-to-play title, Vanguard , in Asian markets.

According to the agreement between the two companies, Remedy will handle global publishing outside of Asia along with the game's development, of course. It also reveals the game is being built with the Unreal Engine for "PC and console platforms" and Tencent will be "co-financing" Vanguard alongside Remedy, which reportedly boasts a "AAA game budget".

The Chinese megacorp has also acquired worldwide rights to developing and publishing a mobile version of the new game, too.

“Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts," explains Remedy Entertainment CEO, Tero Virtala. "We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy’s strengths. Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company.

"We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets."

Interestingly enough, the agreement says the game is "codenamed" Vanguard – which differs from what we've previously thought – and will remain "Remedy’s original intellectual property". Described as a free-to-play, co-operative PvE shooter, the new title will combine "Remedy’s narrative expertise and action gameplay into an immersive multiplayer experience" and is currently in the "proof-of-concept" phase.

ICYMI yes, Remedy's other hotly-anticipated title, Alan Wake 2 , will indeed be keeping its third-person perspective , as well as bringing back Matthew Porretta to portray the titular character. The sequel was revealed at The Game Awards 2021 earlier this month, but unlike the original game, this sequel is reportedly going full survival horror .

Remedy Games studio head and writer/director Sam Lake tweeted at the time: "Thank you for being as excited about Alan Wake 2 as we are. A couple of easy clarifications before we go dark to continue the work. Yes, this is a third-person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake."