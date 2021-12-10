Alan Wake 2 is a full-blown survival horror game coming in 2023

Alan Wake 2 has been unveiled with a gorgeous cinematic trailer debuting during The Game Awards 2021.

The trailer gives fans a fresh look at the titular protagonist more than 11 years on from the launch of the first game, and it sounds like the troubled writer's story is far from finished. In contrast to the first Alan Wake, which definitely has horror elements but is more of an action game, Remedy creative director Sam Lake describes Alan Wake 2 as a full-blown survival horror game.

"Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror game," Lake says. "Our take on the genre. Our opportunity to truly connect the gameplay and the story. It is a deep, layered mystery."

Alan Wake 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2023. Lake also confirmed during tonight's show that the studio is "going dark" for a while, but will return in Summer 2022 with another trailer and some new info on the sequel.

This story is developing...