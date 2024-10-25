"Many times it seemed the game would never get made": Alan Wake 2 is "finally complete" thanks to its new DLC, but even its director says "no one knows about the future"

As work on Alan Wake 2 wraps up with the arrival of its final DLC, The Lake House , writer and director Sam Lake describes the "long and winding road" to the award-winning horror game sequel's completion.

Speaking in a recent post online, the developer first discusses a song he wrote for the DLC - End of an Era. "End of an Era, the final song of the final DLC chapter of Alan Wake 2, beautifully composed by Petri Alanko and sung by Amelia Jones," says Lake. "I wrote the lyrics thinking about this long journey, from 2010 on, trying to get the sequel made, being very aware that in life nothing is guaranteed."

End of an Era. @Peppepappa @ameliajvocals @alanwake @remedygames https://t.co/jBvSXu3IQz pic.twitter.com/TStxqX99HbOctober 24, 2024

The lead continues: "Many times it seemed the game would never get made. It was a long and winding road. We lost wonderful friends along the way. No one knows about the future. But here we are and we made this, and no one can take that away from us. That's worth celebrating." Lake then closes his statement, writing that he hopes the community can "enjoy Alan Wake 2, now that with The Lake House, it's finally complete."

His message is heartfelt, to say the least, and it seems to be reaching quite a few fans. One commenter tells Lake his post "encapsulates so much of this journey you've taken us down, and also your personal journey through it all." Others speculate about what his reference to the "future" could mean, writing that they "can't wait for what's next." There's no telling just yet - but it certainly is exciting to consider the possibilities.

