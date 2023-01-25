Adult Swim renews Aqua Teen Hunger Force for season 12

Adult Swim has renewed the long-running animated comedy series Aqua Teen Hunger Force for a 12th season.

The news comes ahead of the release of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, a feature-length movie premiering first on HBO Max.

"We are thrilled to be making more Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality," said creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro.

The series, which revolves around the surreal adventures of three anthropomorphic fast food items, first premiered in December 2000 on Adult Swim as a spin-off of Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

"Congratulations!" they added. "You waited just long enough for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal Twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else."

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock (Carey Means), the mouthy Master Shake (Dana Snyder), and the loveable Meatwad (Willis).

The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Robert Smigel (Bob’s Burgers), and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave).

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is set to hit HBO Max on February 8 and Adult Swim on March 12. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.