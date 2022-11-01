A Quiet Place prequel reportedly finds its lead in Lupita Nyong'o

The prequel to A Quiet Place may have just found its lead in Lupita Nyong'o. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the Oscar-winner is in final talks for the movie directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski and based on an original idea from John Krasinski.

Currently titled A Quiet Place: Day One, the spin-off is expected to follow what happened on the first day that the alien creatures descended upon Earth. We saw a glimpse of this in A Quiet Place 2 in the flashback introducing Cillian Murphy’s character Emmett when an asteroid-like object hit Earth and the first aliens took to the streets. The prequel will likely build on this origin story and its immediate consequences. Paramount has a planned release date of March 8, 2024.

At the moment, not much else is known aside from the fact it’s not expected to star any of the original cast of the A Quiet Place films, including Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Millicent Simmonds.

A Quiet Place: Day One is separate from the planned third film in the original franchise, which Krasinski is expected to direct. As it stands, that will be released in 2025 and will pick up after the dramatic A Quiet Place 2 ending.

The news comes at a big time for Nyong’o who is about to reprise her role as Nakia in Black Panther 2. She previously won an Academy Award for playing Patsey in Steve McQueen's biopic 12 Years a Slave, as well as having starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Jordan Peele’s Us.

