A Lego Marvel Avengers Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum set for its lowest price ever - $60

Be a Black Friday hero with this Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown set for just $60, a 40% saving on its usual price. This is the lowest the set has ever dropped to and it includes five Infinity War figures including Iron Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange.

Marvel fans will recognize the Sanctum Sanctorum - Doctor Strange's HQ - and its striking architecture, but the three-level New York City building also includes Peter Parker’s apartment and a pizzeria. All contained in 1004 pieces of Lego joy. It's a perfect gift, even if the recipient is yourself.

If you want a different flavor of Lego, the discounted Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon and the amazing Lego Friends Central Perk set are also available now.

There's a whole lot more on offer than Lego, too - make sure you check out our hub for the best Black Friday game deals to pick up a bargain. For instance, the next few weeks are the perfect time to score yourself an upgrade via the Black Friday TV deals or Nintendo Switch Black Friday discounts. Happy shopping!

