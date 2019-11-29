A Lego Marvel Avengers Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum set for its lowest price ever - $60

Be a Black Friday hero with this Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown set for just $60, a 40% saving on its usual price. This is the lowest the set has ever dropped to and it includes five Infinity War figures including Iron Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange.
Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown 76108 Building Kit | $59.97 (40% off) at Amazon It's a $40 saving on this set that includes a 3-level New York City building including the Sanctum Sanctorum with an Infinity Stone, pizzeria with fire extinguisher, Peter Parker’s apartment, window exploder functions and water tower, plus figures. View Deal
Marvel fans will recognize the Sanctum Sanctorum - Doctor Strange's HQ - and its striking architecture, but the three-level New York City building also includes Peter Parker’s apartment and a pizzeria. All contained in 1004 pieces of Lego joy. It's a perfect gift, even if the recipient is yourself.
If you want a different flavor of Lego, the discounted Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon and the amazing Lego Friends Central Perk set are also available now.
