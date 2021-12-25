9 Nintendo Switch accessories all new console owners should check out

So you've been lucky enough to unwrap a console, now you'll need to take a look at the Nintendo Switch accessories that can make those early days with your new toy all the more exciting. One of the best things about jumping into a new console world is all the new peripherals that come with it, so we're rounding up the absolute best Nintendo Switch accessories you should be checking out right now.

From day one essentials to our favorite gear that no Nintendo Switch player should be without, our top picks need to be useful, high quality, and offer good value for money to make it onto this roundup. You'll find our top picks from the best Nintendo Switch carry cases to the best Nintendo Switch headsets here, so that you can finesse your setup from day one.

Not only that, but we're also listing all the lowest prices from your favorite retailers so that you can see the year out with some excellent Nintendo Switch deals as well. Be sure to check out our guide to this year's Christmas sales for more discounts, though.

Nintendo Switch accessories in the Christmas sales

1. Orzly Carry Case

(Image credit: Orzly)

MSRP: $29.99 / £19.99

Orzly's Nintendo Switch carry case is perfect for both OLED and standard edition users. That's because the size of the case accommodates both versions, with room for extra Joy-Con and accessories to spare. If you're looking to take your new console out on the road any time soon, this is well worth a look.

2. SanDisk 128GB MicroSD card

(Image credit: SanDisk)

MSRP: $24.99 / £24.99

Your Nintendo Switch only comes with 32GB or 64GB of storage (depending on whether you were lucky enough to grab the OLED model). That means you'll need to add some extra space well before you start cracking into the library. This SanDisk 128GB micro SD card is the perfect starter size for anyone who wants to pad out their space a little before they get started, but don't quite want to commit to the full 200GB or 1TB just yet. You're getting a cheap Nintendo Switch SD card here as well, without paying the premium sometimes added to official models.

3. Hori Split Pad Pro

(Image credit: Hori)

MSRP: $44.99 / £39.99

You might be missing a D-Pad or larger grip surface on your Nintendo Switch, in which case the Hori Split Pad Pro will come to the rescue at well under $50 / £50. That's cheaper than a new set of Joy-Con and you're getting some extra functionality, better directional buttons, and a chunkier form factor in there as well.

4. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $59.99 / £59.99

If you're planning on playing in docked mode, the Pro Controller is one of the first Nintendo Switch accessories we'd be buying. Joy-Con are great for when you're on the move, or getting everyone involved in multiplayer, but you just can't beat a traditional gamepad. The Pro Controller features the same HD Rumble and NFC features as the Joy-Con while giving you a more comfortable experience over all. We've also found the thumbsticks to be a touch more precise as well.

5. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $79.99 / £69.99

If you're sticking to the colorful ways of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, it's worth leaning into the customization options that are out there. Whether you've unwrapped the standard red and blue model, or you've grabbed a white OLED console, there's plenty of mixing and matching to be done. Not only that, but each pack technically contains two controllers overall, perfect for stocking up ahead of multiplayer sessions.

6. Razer Barracuda X

(Image credit: Future)

MSRP: $99.99 / £99.99

The Razer Barracuda X is the best Nintendo Switch headset we've seen all year. From its solid audio performance to its lightweight, comfortable design, there's plenty to love - but that price tag is what has us the most excited. You're getting some excellent value for money for under $100 / £100 here, and we've been seeing this set of cups taking bigger and bigger discounts over the last few weeks as well. With a wireless connection and USB-C receiver, this is a super easy plug and play system that we regularly use with the Nintendo Switch.

7. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $99.99 / £99.99

You might not have had time to complete Mario Kart 8: Deluxe if you've only just opened up your console, but you can certainly dive into the world of AR karting before you've earned that Golden Mario. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit offers up a unique augmented reality racing experience, all on a course created by you. You'll receive one RC car (either a Mario or Luigi edition) and a range of different course markers in the box. Simply set up your racetrack around your home and the camera mounted on the back of the kart itself feeds all the information straight back to your Switch as you zoom around.

8. Ring Fit Adventure

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $79.99 / £69.99

If you're after more official peripherals, Ring Fit Adventure is certainly worth a look - especially if you're interested in making some fitness goals for the new year. The at-home workout game takes you through a fitness-based adventure as you battle monsters with crunches, squats, and more.

9. Nintendo Switch Online 12 month membership

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $19.99 / £17.99

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is one of the most important accessories for Nintendo Switch if you're looking to play online multiplayer. You'll need a membership to take your Mario Kart prowess to the global stage, or to take on your friends in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You'll also get access to a wide range of classic NES and SNES games for good measure as well.

If you're after more cheap Nintendo Switch game sales, you'll find all the latest offers just below. Or, take a look at the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals if you didn't quite get the gift you were after this year.