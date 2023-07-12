6 of my favorite PS5 games are criminally cheap in these final Prime Day deals

I think we can all agree that it's been a pretty outrageous year for video games, and with Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the near horizon, there's a good chance that I just go ahead and sacrifice all of my spare time to the PS5. If you're anything like me, becoming a little intimidated by the size of some of the upcoming PS5 games, then do what I'm doing and treat the rest of summer as an opportunity to catch up on some old favorites. That's easier than ever, thanks to some excellent Prime Day PS5 deals happening over at Amazon right now.
The company has slashed the prices on five of the best PS5 games, from Demon's Souls to The Last of Us: Part One. Well, truth be told, Amazon has discounted quite a few PS5 games as part of its Prime Day sales but these are the ones I was to focus on. There's a real mix of genres and gametypes here, from challenging action games to all-encompassing open world adventures – do yourself a favor and grab one of these great Prime Day gaming deals while you still can.
I know that the Prime Day deals are coming to an end at midnight tonight (July 12), so you've only got a small window of time left to jump on one of these fantastic game deals. And just because I'm kind, I'm going to rank these six discounts: not alphabetically or by percentage cut, but by how much you'll regret it if you miss out on these deals.
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut |
$69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 – I was a big fan of Ghost of Tsushima when it first launched, but given how close it released to the PS5 I was never able to wrap it up. Thankfully, this director's cut for PS5 gave me an excuse to dive back into this stunning open world and I'm so glad that I did. A truly remarkable experience is what Sucker Punch has delivered here, and with an almost 60% discount you will struggle to find anything to complain about.
Learn more: Ghost of Tsushima review
Demon's Souls |
$69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 – If you're a fan of Dark Souls and Elden Ring, you should do yourself a favor and go back to where it all began. Admittedly, I wasn't the biggest fan of Demon's Souls the first time it was released (having imported the game from Japan in early 2009); however, this stunning PS5 remake from Bluepoint gave me a new appreciation for the original template as outlined by developer FromSoftware.
The Last of Us Part 1 |
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 – With the popularity of The Last of Us HBO show helping to propel Ellie and Joel's original adventure back into the spotlight, this 30% saving on the PS5 remaster really should not be ignored. One of the best games of the modern era is made even better with enhanced visuals, faster loading, and refined gameplay systems which draw from the success of The Last of Us 2. Seriously, don't skip The Last of Us: Part 1 – it's an incredible adventure.
Learn more: The Last of Us Part 1 review
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor |
$69.99 $43.99 at Amazon
Save $26 – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in the running to be one of my favorite games of 2023. I'm still playing through it (having been thoroughly distracted by Final Fantasy 16 and Diablo 4 in recent weeks) but I can't wait to go back. Simply put, Respawn has delivered one of the best Star Wars games with Jedi: Survivor and you should take this extra $11 coupon as your excuse to get in on the action. I promise you won't regret it.
Learn more: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review
God of War Ragnarok |
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 – One of the best games of 2022 is now listed in the Prime Day sales with a 30% discount. I think you should treat yourself to this one. God of War Ragnarok is one of the best looking and best feeling experiences on PS5, coming equipped with stunning action and truly outrageous visual fidelity. A $20 saving means this is probably the cheapest Ragnarok is going to be before Black Friday, and that's just far too long of a wait away.
Learn more: God of War Ragnarok review
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart |
$69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 – I've saved the best until last: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is potentially my favorite PS5 game. I feel like it has to be, because its the only release on the platform that I have earned a Platinum trophy in. Rift Apart is so damn good, the sort of game that keeps you up until the early hours of the morning. It looks incredible, has a wonderful setting and cast of characters, and is truly laugh-out-loud funny. An almost 60% saving should be considered criminal.
Learn more: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart review
If you're looking for other great deals then you may want to check in on our Prime Day gaming deals live blog, where we are tracking all of the best discounts as soon as they come online. We are also rounding up the best Prime Day TV deals, should you want these great games to look even better.