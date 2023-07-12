6 of my favorite PS5 games are criminally cheap in these final Prime Day deals

I think we can all agree that it's been a pretty outrageous year for video games, and with Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the near horizon, there's a good chance that I just go ahead and sacrifice all of my spare time to the PS5. If you're anything like me, becoming a little intimidated by the size of some of the upcoming PS5 games, then do what I'm doing and treat the rest of summer as an opportunity to catch up on some old favorites. That's easier than ever, thanks to some excellent Prime Day PS5 deals happening over at Amazon right now.

The company has slashed the prices on five of the best PS5 games, from Demon's Souls to The Last of Us: Part One. Well, truth be told, Amazon has discounted quite a few PS5 games as part of its Prime Day sales but these are the ones I was to focus on. There's a real mix of genres and gametypes here, from challenging action games to all-encompassing open world adventures – do yourself a favor and grab one of these great Prime Day gaming deals while you still can.

I know that the Prime Day deals are coming to an end at midnight tonight (July 12), so you've only got a small window of time left to jump on one of these fantastic game deals. And just because I'm kind, I'm going to rank these six discounts: not alphabetically or by percentage cut, but by how much you'll regret it if you miss out on these deals.

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – I was a big fan of Ghost of Tsushima when it first launched, but given how close it released to the PS5 I was never able to wrap it up. Thankfully, this director's cut for PS5 gave me an excuse to dive back into this stunning open world and I'm so glad that I did. A truly remarkable experience is what Sucker Punch has delivered here, and with an almost 60% discount you will struggle to find anything to complain about. Learn more: Ghost of Tsushima review

(Image credit: Bluepoint Games)

Demon's Souls | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – If you're a fan of Dark Souls and Elden Ring, you should do yourself a favor and go back to where it all began. Admittedly, I wasn't the biggest fan of Demon's Souls the first time it was released (having imported the game from Japan in early 2009); however, this stunning PS5 remake from Bluepoint gave me a new appreciation for the original template as outlined by developer FromSoftware.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Image credit: EA)

(Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio)

God of War Ragnarok | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – One of the best games of 2022 is now listed in the Prime Day sales with a 30% discount. I think you should treat yourself to this one. God of War Ragnarok is one of the best looking and best feeling experiences on PS5, coming equipped with stunning action and truly outrageous visual fidelity. A $20 saving means this is probably the cheapest Ragnarok is going to be before Black Friday, and that's just far too long of a wait away. Learn more: God of War Ragnarok review

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – I've saved the best until last: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is potentially my favorite PS5 game. I feel like it has to be, because its the only release on the platform that I have earned a Platinum trophy in. Rift Apart is so damn good, the sort of game that keeps you up until the early hours of the morning. It looks incredible, has a wonderful setting and cast of characters, and is truly laugh-out-loud funny. An almost 60% saving should be considered criminal. Learn more: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart review

More of today's best Prime Day deals

If you're looking for other great deals then you may want to check in on our Prime Day gaming deals live blog, where we are tracking all of the best discounts as soon as they come online. We are also rounding up the best Prime Day TV deals, should you want these great games to look even better.