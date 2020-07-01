4th of July sales: save up to 50% on gaming gear in a Razer sale across retailers

A Razer deal is very welcome among the 4th of July sales, and there's a whole host of Razer gear discounted at some of the major retailers right now. It's the perfect time of year to inject some new gaming tech into your life and really spruce up your setup for the summer months.

This way, you can get a great discount in the Razer sale for 4th July without having to wait for the end-of-year sales madness. Because the sale covers most of what Razer is famous for in terms of peripherals (with a lot of their top headsets, keyboards, and mice on offer) it's not one to miss. We'll add more and more to this page as the week progresses.

As ever, though, it'll pay to act quick if you like the look of anything: such is its popularity, Razer gear always flies off the shelves when it's discounted.

More pertinently, you'll see below that some of the deals only last until a specific date in July as part of the 4th of July sales. If you're looking to pick something up, just have that in mind.

While we have picked out a big handful of highlights below, I can't help but draw your attention right away (even though it's our top deal here) to the Razer Viper ambidextrous mouse which is just $49.99 on Amazon right now - a healthy saving of $30, which gets you a lot of mouse for your money. Elsewhere, one of our favorite headsets, the Kraken Tournament Edition, is down to a mere $73.99 at Amazon. Inb addition, the excellent BlackWidow Tournament Edition keyboard is going for just $89.99 - a massive $50 off its list price which means that is truly excellent value.

Check out the long list of deals below.

4th of July sales: Razer deals

Razer Viper mouse | $79.99 $49.99 on Amazon or Best Buy

The Viper is an excellent ambidextrous mouse - I use it daily as a lefty and it's a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for 50 bucks is a total bargain. Note: this deal ends on July 4th at Amazon and July 5th at Best Buy.View Deal

Razer Basilisk v2 | $79.99 $69.99 on Best Buy

The 20,000 DPI optical sensor on the Basilisk is an incredible number that offers great speeds and control. You'll also get 11 programmable buttons and the durable switches withstand up to 70-million clicks. Note: this deal ends on July 5th.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Black) | $99.99 $73.99 at Amazon

This is one of our favorite headsets going whatever platform you play on and whatever games you play. Its performance and feature set combine to offer tremendous value, so getting it for comfortably less than its list price is a headset no-brainer.View Deal

Razer Atheris mouse | Startrooper Limited Edition | $59.99 $39.99 on Amazon

This is a quirky design for a rather useful little mouse. It's perfect as a companion for a small home machine or laptop and features a massive battery life. Plus, who wouldn't want to drive around a Stormtrooper's head for a bit? That's a third off its price too. Note: this deal ends on July 4th.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity mouse | $99.99 $79.99 on Amazon or Best Buy

Even in its most basic state, the Naga Trinity is a quality mouse, sporting a 16,000DPI sensor, and mechanical switches and buttons, along with its ergonomic design. However, what really sets it apart is the three interchangeable panels on the side meaning you can kit out your mouse whatever you're playing, to best suit your needs.View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard | $99.99 $79 on Amazon

Merging the best of both worlds - mechanical and membrane keyboards - the Ornata Chroma is a sterling bit of kit from Razer. Getting 20% off a great gaming keyboard that feature programmable macro buttons, ergonomic design, and excellent key actuation means this is a total bargain.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition keyboard | $139.99 $89.99 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a smart, compact, and all-round excellent keyboard then this is it. Yeah, it might not have the numpad, but that compact design is still great and it's got that known BlackWidow-quality switch mechanisms which are hard to beat. Saving 50 dollars makes this an exquisite deal.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard | $169.99 $129.83 on Amazon

However, if you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard too. I use this keyboard everyday as well as for games and can testify to its quality. One of the best - and for less right now!View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate headset | $199.99 $182.99 on Amazon or Best Buy

Another Razer product I use very often, this really is one of the best gaming headsets available right now. Yeah, it does have a premium price tag but its features, sound, options, and excellent unique THX and Haptic systems are second to none.View Deal

Because you're getting strong contenders for best gaming keyboard and the best gaming mouse with this Razer sale, it's definitely worthy of some attention. Again, make sure you pick up anything you want before the deals end when each of them does.

