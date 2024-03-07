New trailer for Netflix's upcoming epic sci-fi series from Game of Thrones creators teases something big is coming

Netflix has released the final trailer for its upcoming mind-bending sci-fi show 3 Body Problem, and according to the streamer, something big is coming.

In the trailer, we see an injured and bleeding woman on the phone to another person giving an ominous warning, "I have to tell you something…something insane, but true…about all of us."

We are then transported to a radar control room where a young operator pushes a big red button, which seemingly causes technology to glitch, and a big black cover to blanket the sky before another character warns, "they are coming." The rest of the action-packed clip contains explosions, strange technologically advanced gadgets, apocalyptic scenes, crumbling buildings, and a rocket launched into space.

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book trilogy, The Three-Body Problem, by Liu Cixin, the show layers high-stakes stories all connected by one earth-shattering event.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

Netflix also posted the clip on Twitter captioned: "You aren't prepared for what is coming." We don't know about you, but that sounds very ominous to us. The trailer comes just before the series’ world premiere and is likely the last full look at the show before the eight-part season drops onto the streamer.

The show is created and written by Games of Thrones ’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, alongside True Blood’s Alexander Woo, and has multiple directors including Better Days’ Derek Tsang and Toy Story’s Andrew Stanton.

The cast includes Baby Driver’ s Eiza González, Game of Thrones’ John Bradley and Liam Cunningham, Doctor Strange ’s Benedict Wong, Babylon’ s Jovan Adepo, The Two Popes’ Jonathan Pryce, Inventing Anna’s Saamer Usmani, Marlo Kelly, Rosalind Chao, Jess Hong, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng.