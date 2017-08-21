Finally pre-orders are open on the Xbox One X and it looks like you're going to have to be fast if you want to nab your console on day one. Microsoft kicked off its Gamescom week in style with a reveal of the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition with the code name of the console inscribed on the box and the controller. There's even a vertical stand included in the box too. You're not here to read though. Here's where you can pre-order the Xbox One X Scorpio Edition right now for its release on November 7 this year. And be fast, Microsoft's reveal says they'll only be available "until supplies run out".

Currently Amazon UK and Amazon US are sold out but we'll keep you updated on whether that status changes.