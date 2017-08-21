Finally pre-orders are open on the Xbox One X and it looks like you're going to have to be fast if you want to nab your console on day one. Microsoft kicked off its Gamescom week in style with a reveal of the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition with the code name of the console inscribed on the box and the controller. There's even a vertical stand included in the box too. You're not here to read though. Here's where you can pre-order the Xbox One X Scorpio Edition right now for its release on November 7 this year. And be fast, Microsoft's reveal says they'll only be available "until supplies run out".
- Pre-order Xbox One X Scorpio Edition at GAME for £449.99
- Pre-order Xbox One X Scorpio Edition at Microsoft for £449.99
- Pre-order Xbox One X Scorpio Edition at Microsoft for $499.99
- Pre-order Xbox One X Scorpio Edition at Walmart for $499.99
Currently Amazon UK and Amazon US are sold out but we'll keep you updated on whether that status changes.