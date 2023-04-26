Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won't let you join infinite objects together with Fuse

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom only lets Link Fuse together two items at once, meaning our dreams of making a heckin' long stick are over.

Earlier today on April 26, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom previews went live, and one particular detail was picked up on by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. According to the Schreier, Link can only use the Fuse ability on two items to create one new item at once in the Breath of the Wild sequel.

I played Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! The good news: you can build rocket ships. The bad news: you can only Fuse two objects at a time. Farewell to dreams of the Infinite Stick https://t.co/IswMy71DKwApril 26, 2023 See more

Fuse was a seriously exciting ability when it was first demoed by Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma earlier this year. The revelation that only two items can be combined at once perhaps isn't a huge surprise, but it's still nonetheless a crucial detail to take into account before your expectations get blown out of proportion.

Given that we've already seen Link use a goddamn cannon from the Fuse ability, all bets are off for what players will eventually create using the feature. Considering we're still seeing players performing trickshots in Breath of the Wild to this day, combining just two items via Fuse still paves the way for a tonne of creativity.

In actual fact, Tears of the Kingdom not being out yet hasn't stopped Zelda fans mocking up some disastrous Fuse creations. What do you get when you combine a fish and a boomerang? Why, a fish boomerang, of course! Oh, and there's also lots of dicks.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally launches next month on May 12, and quite frankly, we can't wait to see what the Fuse ability ultimately has to offer players.

Check out our guide to all the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fusions and fuse combinations we've seen to date from pre-release footage.