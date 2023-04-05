The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are already creating disastrous Fuse creations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans are already mocking up their own Fuse creations, and the results are wildly varied.

Last month, new gameplay for Tears of the Kingdom debuted in a Nintendo Direct, and one of the huge headline features of the presentation was the ability to Fuse two objects together to create one new item. For example, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma combined a stick and a boulder to construct a makeshift hammer to smite foes with.

Now, Zelda fans are creating their own Fuse results using the power of their imagination. One such creation comes courtesy of the Reddit post just below, where someone's combined a fish and a boomerang to make - you guessed it - a Fish Boomerang! Considering players can literally stick meat on an arrow, this honestly might make it into the final game.

This one Reddit user hasn't stopped there though, because they've pledged to make a new Fuse creation every day until Tears of the Kingdom launches next month on May 12. So far at least, their latest creation is Fairy Club, an item whose name gives away literally everything there is to give away about it. Stick a bunch of fairies on a club and boom! Fairy Club.

Oh, and there's also a trend around dicks. Don't say we didn't warn you, but another Reddit (opens in new tab) user has proclaimed to create a set of dick and balls with Tears of the Kingdom's Fuse function as soon as the game goes live on launch day next month. We really, really hope Nintendo has an in-game countermeasure against such chaotic creations.

Considering the aforementioned Reddit post has a distressing amount of upvotes, we could well see a trend around creating dicks across Hyrule. Again, don't say we didn't warn you.

