The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just quietly debuted new gameplay featuring Link with a cannon

New Tears of the Kingdom footage has emerged from Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel.

Earlier today, the Nintendo Japan YouTube channel uploaded the video below, a brief overview video providing a look at some of its more family-friendly games. This includes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which actually debuts some brand new footage in the trailer.

Throughout the various snippets peppered in the trailer, we can see Link cutting down a tree, and constructing a spear with a mushroom on the end using the Fuse ability. This latter feature has done down weirdly well with Reddit (opens in new tab) fans of Tears of the Kingdom, who can't wait to get their hands on what they're basically dubbing a glorified kebab.

There's also an intriguing new Fuse creation shown off in the form of a handheld cannon. We can't imagine what Link would've used to construct this creation, but it looks deadly, although Link does it to attack a Stone Talus in the footage above, which probably isn't going to do a lot of damage unless he nails the weak point on the back of the creature.

The new footage is debuted in blink-and-you-miss-it snippets, but it's still worth watching all the same. As we creep ever-closer to Tears of the Kingdom's final launch next month on May 12, we're not going to get many more chances like this to glimpse features of the Breath of the Wild sequel before launch.

Check out our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide if you want to reserve your copy for the cheapest price available.