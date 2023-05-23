Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has another duplication glitch, and this one's even better

There's another duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this one's even better than the last.

Shortly after Tears of the Kingdom's launch, some savvy fans discovered a way to quickly make copies of items using a glitch. Now the Hylian economy is set to plummet into further chaos as players have discovered a new bug that lets you make infinite replicas of your resources, faster and more easily than before.

This new method is the Shield Hop technique, and was shared by heeissenberg on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. To get it to work, you first have to jump onto your shield; this is done by blocking with your shield and then pressing A. Once the animation starts, you must quickly press pause, then from the menu, select five of the item you wish to duplicate and have Link hold them.

When that's done, simply push B and Y at the same time, and the items our hero was holding will fall to the ground. If you pick these up and check your inventory, you'll find that you've got five more than you had before. The video below shows exactly how it's done.

While this certainly isn't how Tears of the Kingdom is meant to be played, some fans are happy that there's now an even more straightforward time-saving technique for gathering those precious resources. "Damn, and there I was thinking the previous dupe glitch was easy enough," one fan said in the comments. "This is just ridiculous. No more grinding for gems and monster parts, I guess!"

Another fan added that this method "works way better if you do it while paragliding". The reason is that it has the same effect but doesn't wear down your shield, so this might be the better option if you've not got a huge amount of shields to hand.

