Zelda fan discovers how to make one of Breath of the Wild's fiercest enemies docile

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has found a way to disarm one of the open-world RPG's trickiest foes, making them a doddle to defeat.

As reported by Automaton Media (opens in new tab), the Twitter user seen just below has revealed a way to disarm Lynels. Although the fearsome beast still tracks Link's movements with its head, it's rendered utterly defenceless to the player's attacks.

武器を取り上げてライネルを完全に無力化させることに成功しましたこの状態のライネルは何をしても攻撃をしてきません何をしても #ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/FMPZGwSDtlOctober 1, 2022 See more

"I was able to take a Lynel’s weapons away and leave it completely helpless. In this state, it won’t attack no matter what you do," the tweet above reads (as translated by Automaton Media. It turns out that there's a very convoluted way to get the Lynel to put away its weapons and turn docile.

As the Twitter user explains, this is achieved by leading an enemy to the outskirts of Gerudo Town, a village where Link can only enter if he's dressed like a woman, as men aren't allowed in. If enemies get caught in the scene that plays if Link tries to enter the town without a disguise, all their weapons get taken away.

However, there's something unique to Lynels in this. The Twitter user attempted this experiment with members of the shadowy Yiga Clan, but they still attacked Link even after having had their weapons disappear from them. It's only the Lynels, as it turns out, that go completely docile in this situation.

Here's hoping there are a few more intriguing player-lead discoveries in Breath of the Wild left to uncover, before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally launches next year in May.

