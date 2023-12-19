Zack Snyder would love to direct a Fortnite movie

It's no secret that Zack Snyder loves Fortnite – and it turns out the director would also happily helm a film version of the game.

"Of course," Snyder said when asked by Etalk if he'd adapt Fortnite for the big screen. "I really wanted to make some Fortnite skins for the movie [Rebel Moon], first of all, just like as the most obviously basic involvement. But yeah, look, Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. But it's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different."

"You definitely don't know," Snyder added. "You definitely can never say never, that's my mantra in this business."

Snyder revealed his love for the game earlier this year. "My son and I got into Fortnite. I kind of wanted to play it with him and then he didn't like it, so then I ended up just playing it by myself," he commented. "I went down a bad rabbit hole with Fortnite in the sense that I took a pretty deep dive… I was Meeseeks from Rick and Morty."

For now, though, Snyder is busy with the Rebel Moon universe at Netflix. Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is out on Netflix this December 22, with Part Two – The Scargiver following in April.

"I remember Zack saying with the second movie that he wanted it to feel like Dunkirk ," star Ed Skrein told GamesRadar+ of the sequel. "So it's like, there's a space at the beginning, and then it's going off. And it's really, really going off. And, you know, Return of the King , Lord of the Rings vibes where it's like, 'Okay, we kind of know where they're going.' It's like, 'Alright, now let's just sit back, eat loads of popcorn, and watch it all kickoff.'"

