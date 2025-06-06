Predator: Killer of Killers director Dan Trachtenberg says playing video games informed his filmmaking style: "How to [...] pull people through a journey they feel primally connected to"

Dan Trachtenberg, director of Predator: Killer of Killers, Prey, and 10 Cloverfield Lane, has talked about what he's learned from gaming.

"Very much so," he said in a Reddit AMA, in response to a question about whether he thinks growing up playing video games influenced his filmmaking style. "When I started to study video games as much as I had movies – I found myself learning even more from that medium. How to make watching a movie feel more like a physical experience – pull people through a journey they feel primally connected to."

Predator: Killer of Killers is going down extremely well so far, debuting to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Our own Predator: Killer of Killers review awards the film the full five stars, with our reviewer writing: "With its stunning animation and thrilling action set pieces, Dan Trachtenberg and Joshua Wassung's new animated take on the Predator franchise is an absolute must-watch for fans."

"Honestly, I think these are all just time periods that I'm inherently fascinated in," Trachtenberg recently told GamesRadar+ of the animated anthology, which is set across three different time periods. "The drive for me was to make sure we were not going to just smash action figures together, that it was going to be stories worth telling, because that was Prey to me. It was a fun movie to make because it was a historical drama and action film before the Predator even showed up. So I was trying to find that again."

Killer of Killers is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus internationally now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus to watch now.