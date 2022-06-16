Zack Snyder calls Henry Cavill the 'past, present and future' of Superman while celebrating Man of Steel anniversary

Director Zack Snyder has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Henry Cavill on set of Man of Steel to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the movie's release. "My Superman past present future," Snyder captioned the photo, posted on Vero (opens in new tab).

Cavill played the role in 2013's Man of Steel and again in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League (and, of course, 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League). While there are no plans for him to reprise the role anytime soon, the actor says the cape is "still in the closet".

(Image credit: Zack Snyder via Vero)

"There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity," Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) last year, going on to cite the moment in Man of Steel when he kills Zod. "There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, 'The cape is still in the closet.'"

While that quote coupled with Snyder's caption implies a "never say never" attitude towards more Cavill-as-Superman, both actor and director have plenty of other projects in the pipeline. Snyder is currently working on Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic for Netflix, while Cavill has The Witcher season 3 and Enola Holmes 2 on the horizon for the streamer. There's also an alternate version of Superman in development at Warner Bros., with J.J. Abrams producing and Ta-Nehisi Coates writing, that's set to have a Black Superman. The movie will, like Tha Batman, reportedly take place in its own universe, leaving room for Cavill's DCEU Superman to still fly high.