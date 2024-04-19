After 7 years of no updates, fans of a beloved anime are devastated after the film adaptation is canceled

The film version of the beloved sports anime Yuri on Ice (or, Yuri!!! On Ice, to give it its stylized title) has been canceled, seven years after it was first announced.

Yuri on Ice: The Movie: Ice Adolescence has been put on ice permanently due to "various circumstances" (H/T Anime News Network).

First announced in 2017, the movie was delayed in 2019. A further statement was released by animation studio MAPPA on Twitter in 2020 , stating it "deeply apologized" for the ongoing delay and that production was "ongoing" with "the aim of further enriching the film."

Yuri on Ice, a 12-episode series from 2016, charted the journey of Russian ice skating prodigy Yuri P and jaded ice skater Yuri K. It gained prominence after exploring the latter’s fledgling relationship with coach and world champion Victor as the two skaters vied for the Grand Prix and future success.

"Yeah, we kinda figured at this point, just sucks it took so long to get an official announcement," one tweeted .

Another added : "Wow. 7 years of development and it’s just gone? That’s a little sad. Also weird how the movie had been in development hell for 7 years but it only just got cancelled now."

One remarked that they were "immensely disappointed" by the news and hoped that "another studio picks it up."

It’s unknown why MAPPA, the studio once tasked with making the Yuri on Ice movie, dropped the project – but it’s certainly got a lot on its plate right now.

As of writing, it’s making the Chainsaw Man movie, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and new series Zenshu.

For more news from new anime series, check out our guides to Demon Slayer season 4 and One-Punch Man season 3.