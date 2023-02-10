You season 4 part 2 trailer features a major character return

You season 4 part 1 may have only just been released on Netflix, but the series has already shared an explosive look at its final five episodes. In a trailer tagged onto the part 1 ending, we get the first glimpse at what will happen next – and boy, does it look crazy.

Before we go any further, we’re going to be getting into some big part 1 spoilers from here on out. So make sure you’ve seen the show before going any further.

At the end of You season 4 part 1, we learn that the Eat The Rich killer is Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers). In the final moments of the season, we see him announcing his candidacy for Mayor of London as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) vows to stop him from causing any more harm.

The first look at part 2 suggests that this is exactly where we will pick up as we see Joe and Rhys fighting as well as other characters looking terrified. "I know who you are, Rhys," Joe says in an ominous voiceover. "You’ve taken so much from me but you think you’re just getting started. But, you’re wrong – because I’m going to stop you."

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, the most explosive revelation comes towards the end of the short clip when we get a new look at Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). At the end of season 3, Joe killed his wife Love with poison, before burning down their house in the California suburbs. So it's safe to say it's a pretty big surprise to see Pedretti back in the role.

We only get a very brief look at her in the trailer but she seems to be sitting with Joe’s books in his glass box. Given her fate in season 3 and the fact we’ve yet to see Joe remake his box in season 4 so far, it seems pretty likely this is a flashback. But, regardless of the circumstances behind Love’s return, we cannot wait to find out what she’s up to and how this plays into Joe’s plans for Rhys.

Check out our breakdown of the You season 4 part 2 release date for everything we know about the new episodes so far.