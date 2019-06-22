You might need to upgrade your graphics card if you want to keep playing Fortnite on PC

Fortnite has always been accessible with versions on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and even iPhone and Android. Still, the PC version always stood tall as the best way to play the battle royale. Now, Epic Games is making the requirements to play Fortnite on PC a little tighter.

In a post on their official site, Epic Games said that they are changing which graphics cards they support or Fortnite.

"Starting with Season 10, the PC version of Fortnite will require a graphics card capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11," the statement reads. "While a DirectX 11-capable graphics card has always been one of Fortnite’s system requirements, we’ve kept support online for players with older graphics cards - so they could keep playing!"

"However, when Season 10 begins, Fortnite will no longer be compatible with these older graphics cards. This allows us to focus our development and testing efforts to further optimize the Fortnite experience for all players."

Microsoft DirectX 11-capable cards are quite common in most PCs, so this change may not effect many. Those it will effect can still jump into the mobile versions while they save up for an upgrade. You can follow the instructions here to see if your computer is still capable of playing Fortnite past season 10. And if you need to know what to buy, here are our picks of the best graphics cards in 2019.

Enjoy playing season 9 in the meantime.

