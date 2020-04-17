You can watch free Sling TV every night, with 47 channels to choose from - no, really

To give us something to look forward to, live TV streaming service Sling has announced that you can get an evening of free Sling TV every day. With 47 major channels on offer, there's plenty to get your teeth into.

Dubbed 'Happy Hour Across America', this free Sling TV promotion gives you access to Sling Blue from 5pm to midnight every night. Because that includes almost 50 channels like MSNBC, NFL Network, Cartoon Network, CNN, ABC, the History Channel, Syfy, and more, it's a pretty amazing offer.

You don't even have to sign up with a credit card - all you need to do is put in details (an email address and ZIP code) and make up a password. Then you're set. There are no strings attached, either; you don't need to worry about being charged if you don't cancel once this is over.

We've got a link to the offer below. Everyone could do with some cheering up at the moment, so have at it and enjoy!

Free Sling TV

Sling Blue | Free every night (5pm - 12am)

You can watch 47 major channels at no cost via Sling Blue every night between 5pm and 12am midnight. Because those channels include big hitters such as ABC, Nick.Jr, FX, and Bravo, it's not an offer to miss. No strings attached, and no credit card needed - it's totally free.

Want to know what channels you can get hold of? We've listed them right here. The following are available on Sling Blue every night:

CNN

MSNBC

Fox News

HGTV

TLC

A&E

Bravo

Investigation Discovery

TBS

History Channel

Food Network

USA

TNT

Nick Jr.

Discovery

AMC

FX

Paramount Network

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central

Travel Channel

Bet

E!

Syfy

Lifetime

IFC

National Geographic

TruTV

BBC America

HLN

Vice

Epix Drive-In

Bloomberg Television

NBCSN

NFL Network

FS1

Fuse

AXS TV

Comet

Newsy

Local Now

Stadium

Cheddar News

Cheddar Business

Fox (in select markets)

NBC (in select markets)

NBC Sports (in select markets)

That's a lot to get through. We'll keep adding to the page if more channels become available!