You can watch free Sling TV every night, with 47 channels to choose from - no, really

To give us something to look forward to, live TV streaming service Sling has announced that you can get an evening of free Sling TV every day. With 47 major channels on offer, there's plenty to get your teeth into.
Dubbed 'Happy Hour Across America', this free Sling TV promotion gives you access to Sling Blue from 5pm to midnight every night. Because that includes almost 50 channels like MSNBC, NFL Network, Cartoon Network, CNN, ABC, the History Channel, Syfy, and more, it's a pretty amazing offer.
You don't even have to sign up with a credit card - all you need to do is put in details (an email address and ZIP code) and make up a password. Then you're set. There are no strings attached, either; you don't need to worry about being charged if you don't cancel once this is over.
We've got a link to the offer below. Everyone could do with some cheering up at the moment, so have at it and enjoy!
Free Sling TV
Sling Blue | Free every night (5pm - 12am)
You can watch 47 major channels at no cost via Sling Blue every night between 5pm and 12am midnight. Because those channels include big hitters such as ABC, Nick.Jr, FX, and Bravo, it's not an offer to miss. No strings attached, and no credit card needed - it's totally free.
Want to know what channels you can get hold of? We've listed them right here. The following are available on Sling Blue every night:
- CNN
- MSNBC
- Fox News
- HGTV
- TLC
- A&E
- Bravo
- Investigation Discovery
- TBS
- History Channel
- Food Network
- USA
- TNT
- Nick Jr.
- Discovery
- AMC
- FX
- Paramount Network
- Cartoon Network
- Comedy Central
- Travel Channel
- Bet
- E!
- Syfy
- Lifetime
- IFC
- National Geographic
- TruTV
- BBC America
- HLN
- Vice
- Epix Drive-In
- Bloomberg Television
- NBCSN
- NFL Network
- FS1
- Fuse
- AXS TV
- Comet
- Newsy
- Local Now
- Stadium
- Cheddar News
- Cheddar Business
- Fox (in select markets)
- NBC (in select markets)
- NBC Sports (in select markets)
That's a lot to get through. We'll keep adding to the page if more channels become available!
