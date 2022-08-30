Yellowstone season 5 teaser sees the Duttons preparing for battle

The Dutton family is gearing up for battle at the Yellowstone ranch in the first teaser for season 5. The whole family is back in the short clip that gives us our first look at the explosive new season ahead of its November premiere.

"We’ll show the world who we are and what we do," says John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in an ominous voiceover. All the while, we get glimpses of the rest of the family: Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) are looking stressed; Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) has his head in his hands, and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is loading his shotgun.

The trailer ends with a shot of John, Beth, and Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) walking down a corridor as it’s teased that "all will be revealed" when the show returns. The final nugget of information in the clip from Paramount is that we'll be getting a two-hour premiere episode of the show on November 13.

There’s not a lot to break down in the 15-second teaser, especially after the season 4 ending left us with a lot of questions. One major storyline in the new season will likely be about John’s political ambitions as he attempts to become the governor of Montana. We can also expect more clashes with Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) after her threat to put Beth in prison.

But, rest assured, there will be plenty of time to explore all of this as Yellowstone season 5 will be the longest yet at 14 episodes, split across two parts. Alongside the core cast, several stars have also been made series regulars. Teeter (Jen Landon), Governor Perry, Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Jimmy’s fiancée Emily (Kathryn Kelly) will all play a bigger role in the new season on Paramount Plus.

