Yellowjackets season 2 teaser promises more 'darkness'

Showtime has released the first teaser trailer for Yellowjackets season 2.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, opens with Nat (Juliette Lewis) in a therapy session. When the therapist asks her to revisit the traumatic event of the plane crash, Nat replies that all she can see is, "Darkness. We brought it back with us."

The teaser also introduces us to Elijah Wood's new character Walter, who tells present-day Misty, "Kidnapping, cults, death...your friendships are a little more complicated than most." Walter is a 'citizen detective,' who, along with Misty, will be looking into solving Nat's abduction at the end of season one. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessel have also been added to the new season.

Prior to the teaser's release, the official Twitter account for the series shared a live video of a candle burning (opens in new tab)and asked fans to 'make an offering' in the replies in order to 'see what's summoned.'

The Emmy-nominated series alternates between two timelines – in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team from New Jersey is on their way to a national competition in Seattle when their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, in 2021, the survivors are in their 40s and struggle to live normal lives while the terrible events of 25 years ago continue to haunt them. Season 1 stars Lewis, Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress in the 2021 timeline, and Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty in the1996 timeline.

Yellowjackets season 2 is set to hit Showtime on March 24. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023, or check out our list of the greatest TV shows of all time.