Yellowjackets reveals first look at adult Van ahead of season 2

Showtime has revealed the first look at Lauren Ambrose in Yellowjackets season 2 – and it looks like adult Van is having a better time of it than her high school self, who's portrayed by Liv Hewson, did back in the 1990s.

Nodding to Ambrose's previous work in family drama Six Feet Under, the broadcaster shared two images of the character in the present day on Twitter alongside the caption: "And you thought Van was six feet under." While she looks pretty serious in the snaps the account shared, she appears to be beaming in more shared exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, so it's fair to assume that things have turned around for the redhead over the last 26 years.

Told partly through flashbacks, Yellowjackets season 1 saw the titular soccer team crash land in Canada on their way from New Jersey to Seattle for a tournament. Up until now, we've only known that a few of the teenage characters made it out of the wilderness alive; Shauna (played by Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress), Misty (and Christina Ricci), and Nat (Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis).

For a minute, young Van's future looked uncertain after she was viciously attacked by a wolf in the woods, but she managed to survive the horrific ordeal with only a few facial scars - which you can see are all healed up in the Ambrose pics. Season 2 is also set to introduce the adult version of Courtney Eaton's Lottie, as Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell joins the cast. Lynskey's real-life husband Jason Ritter has been added to the show, too, though his role has yet to be confirmed.

Yellowjackets season 2 is set to premiere on Showtime in the US on March 24, 2023, and will likely air on Paramount Plus in the UK the following day.