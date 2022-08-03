Yassss queen, the Lego Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft set has never been cheaper

You can currently pick up the Lego Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft set for its lowest ever price, and it's a good $20 less than normal overall.

Tumbling by 20% to $79.99 at Lego (was $99.99) (opens in new tab), the Lego Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft set very rarely goes on offer and can be a little hard to find. And because its previous record low was $89.95 back at the beginning of 2022, this offer is one of the better Lego deals we've seen today.

The trouble is, we don't know when this offer on what is arguably one of the best Lego sets is going to end. There's no countdown timer that we can see on the official Lego store, so it might be a good idea to dive in sooner than later to take advantage of this discount.

You can check out the price cut below, or browse some more Lego sales further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Lego Queer Eye - The Fab 5 Loft | $99.99 $79.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you've ever wished the Fab 5 would come and hang out with you, this is the next best thing. The set comprises 974 pieces, mini-figures of the cast along with Bruley the dog (RIP), and a room partially designed by Bobby himself. Also included is a before and after minifig of Kathi Dooley, Jonathan Van Ness' high school teacher who was part of one of the show's more emotional moments.



More today's Lego sales

If you're not particularly taken with this set or it's not quite cheap enough for you to bite just yet (we get it, $79.99 is still a lot of money), you can find the lowest prices on other sets below. It includes everything for Lego Star Wars sets to Technic cars, so you should find something to suit you.

In the mood for more discounts? You can find the latest board game deals with our guide or check out the offers on Lego Super Mario sets. These are perfect gifts for gamers.