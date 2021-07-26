Xbox Series X restock: another week means you have another chance to snag the console

As we start another week (and nearly end another month), we dive into the breach once again to find an Xbox Series X restock. It always feels like an uphill struggle with the seemingly never-ending shortages of Xbox Series X stock, but there's no reason to give up hope - every week more and more folks are getting their hands on a shiny new Xbox console.

While Mondays are historically a little slow for Xbox Series X restock deals, we'd still advise you to keep abreast of a few retailers. Namely, it's worth camping on the likes of Target, GameStop, and, as always, Amazon. Yes, the latter has been somewhat quiet on Xbox Series X restocks since launch, but it has had flashes recently. That means it's always worth having that page open so you're ready to pounce quickly.

Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offers super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check at Amazon

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, of course).

Xbox Series X restock - tips and advice

As we progress into the latter half of the week, our advice would shift a little, and we'd think the likes of Best Buy and Walmart start to become your best bets - bear that in mind as we approach the weekend.

In terms of recent happenings and patterns, we can take hope from the fact that PS5 stock drops have occurred in multiple places recently. This means we could be on for similar waves of Xbox Series X restocks. One often comes with the other.

Should you get past queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for bundles as well. These larger package-sized Xbox Series X deals often stick about in stock for longer, and even if they do require a bit more investment, we recommend them anyway as you can always do something with the best Xbox Series X headset or the best Xbox Series X accessories - be it use them or even sell them on.

Xbox Series X restock deals

Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.