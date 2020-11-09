Xbox Series X Assassin's Creed Valhalla bundle surfaces in Poland

An Xbox Series X Assassin's Creed Valhalla bundle box has surfaced in Poland.

An image of stacked boxes of the Xbox Series X console box with Assassin's Creed Valhalla artwork on the cover was posted on Reddit from user Kondziu_gb, who claims to be an employee of Media Markt in Poland. In the replies, Kondizu_gb writes that the bundle comes with a physical disc of the game along with the console. On the Media Markt website there is also an Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X bundle available.

While the console itself does indeed look to be the standard version, it's neat to see a different box variant - even if it just said to be a sleeve that covers the original box. Apparently, the bundle costs just €29 more than the console by itself, which is a pretty good deal when you consider the price of the game separately.

The image comes a few days before the official release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which will release tomorrow on November 10. Originally set to release on November 17, Ubisoft later announced that the latest Assassin's Creed adventure would instead be one of the Xbox Series X launch games releasing on November 10. Set in Norway and England during the Dark Ages, we'll soon be able to fill the Viking shoes of assassin Eivor. There have been plenty of details released about the adventure so far, with the latest revealing the Assassin's Creed Valhalla trophy list .

Want to recap everything that's happened in the Assassin's Creed series ahead of the release of Valhalla? Get ready with this detailed Assassin's Creed timeline or watch the video below.