Assassin's Creed Valhalla full list of trophies released

The full list of trophies that will be available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been revealed.

As you can see over at PSNProfiles, the final list contains dozens of trophies that will be available in the final release. But be warned, the list contains spoilers aplenty for the game's actual content, so tread with caution if you're trying to have a completely fresh Assassin's Creed Valhalla experience.

The list includes a wide variety of trophies, including for completing the prologue, completing storylines and arcs, and defeating certain enemies throughout the game. It can be anticipated that many of these will be unlocked in the first playthrough, but true blue players will have to put in work if they want to win every prize on the board.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla sees the player taking on the role of a Viking raider known as Eivor, the latest in the line of Assassin's Creed protagonists. The game's main structure will be based on a series of main story missions and optional side missions. You can see from the list that earning trophies will involve completing both side missions and main quests, with plenty to round up as you lose hours upon hours to Eivor's quest for Viking expansion.

Players will be able to live out their Viking fantasies soon enough. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is due for release on November 10, alongside the release of the equally highly anticipated Xbox Series X. It will be released for the next-gen PS5 two days later on November 12.

Gotta get more Valhalla news? Find out all the latest on Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Photo Mode, which will be available at launch.