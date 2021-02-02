Xbox Series X and Series S shortages are expected until at least June 2021

In a recent interview, a leading Xbox official has said to expect both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S shortages through until at least the end of June 2021.

In an interview with the New York Times, Xbox's head of investor relations, Mike Spencer, said that supply of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles would be constrained until at least June later this year. This goes a step further from what Microsoft CFO Amy Hood stated earlier this week, believing that the console shortages would continue until April 2021 (thanks VGC).

Both these comments, however, back up a recent statement from chip manufacturer AMD CEO Lisa Su on expected console shortages. Last week, Su said she expects "some tightness" during the first six months of the year with regard to buying an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or a PS5.

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, albeit a disappointment, to customers still trying to get their hands on a next-gen console. Since stock of all three consoles sold out near-instantly during their respective launch weeks in November 2020, units have been increasingly hard to come by, with stock appearing intermittently on various retailer websites.

Currently, it's hard to predict console stock in the near future, given the COVID-19 pandemic still running rife in nations around the world. For now though, we'll have to take these educated guesses from Xbox and AMD personnel as the best information to go on.

