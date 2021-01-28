PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S shortages likely continuing until second half of 2021

PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S shortages could continue until the second half of the year, claims AMD.

As first reported by VGC, chip manufacturer AMD, who supplies both CPU and GPU chips for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, expects shortages of all systems to continue for a fair while yet. Asked to comment on the supply constraints for all three consoles during an earnings call earlier this week, AMD's CEO Lisa Su said she expects "some tightness" during the first six months of 2021, before things pick up in the second half of the year.

"That being said, I think we’re getting great support from our manufacturing partners," the CEO said. "The industry does need to increase the overall capacity levels and so we do see some tightness through the first half of the year, but there is added capacity in the second half."

It's no secret that both next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles have been considerably hard to come by since they launched last year in November 2020. Stock for all three next-gen consoles sold through during their respective launch weeks, and we're now seeing stock returning intermittently for all three systems.

