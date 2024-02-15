First trailer for X-Men ’97 is an action-packed, nostalgia-fueled treat for '90s kids

The first trailer for X-Men '97 is here – it's everything us '90s kids hoped it would be.

The upcoming animated Disney Plus series picks up right where X-Men: The Animated series ended. The flagship show ran from 1992 to 1997 on Fox's kid-friendly programming block – and turned many a kid into an X-Men-loving, superhero-obsessed adult (like myself).

The trailer begins with footage of Professor Charles Xavier's tragic death in the original series, shown on one of those late '90s TVs that we used to watch VHS tapes on, and launches into the aftermath and how the X-Men plan to carry on Xavier's legacy. And if there wasn't enough nostalgia already, check out the extremely '90s poster below:

(Image credit: Marvel)

Beau DeMayo, who wrote The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, serves as creator, executive producer, and head writer, while X-Men: The Animated Series scribes Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston are consultants on the new series.

Returning cast members from the flagship series include Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, and Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm. Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, and Alyson Court have all returned, but will voice new roles. New cast members include Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Holly Chou as Jubilee, A.J. LoCascio as Gembit, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Gui Agustini as Sunspot.

X-Men '97 is set to hit Disney Plus on March 20. For more, here's a list of all of 2024's new X-Men comics, a guide on how to watch the X-Men movies in order, and the best movies on Disney Plus.