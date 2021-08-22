WWE 2K22 gets a 2022 release window

WWE 2K22 will release sometime in March 2022.

Having been "redefined from the ground up", the "crowd popping, chills inducing" game's new release window was announced at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend.

Admittedly, we didn't learn much else – 2K is still being very careful with what it shares and how – but the new 30-second trailer gives us a peek at some of the stars on the roster this year, including Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns amongst others and the characters once again look and move incredibly lifelike.

WWE 2K22 was announced during WrestleMania 37 back in April along with an all-new trailer featuring Rey Mysterio and Cesaro. The tagline accompanying the new title? 'It hits different'.

“That [mantra] doesn’t just apply to the game itself but the way we market it and communicate with the press, content creators, and our community,” 2K global communications manager Al Stavola told us back when the game was announced . "We want to try out new ideas and bring everyone along for the journey.

"You're going to see things earlier than you have before, with more behind-the-scenes [content] than we’ve shown in the past. Transparency is really important. This is a different and huge step in the right direction."

For the first time in the game's 20-year-long history, 2K did not release a WWE game in 2021. The decision followed woeful reviews of WWE 2K20 , prompting 2K to bring Patrick Gilmore onboard in the hope of refreshing the series and avoiding another bug-tastic release that spawned more memes than fans.

"We hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun," 2K told unhappy fans at the time. “As part of that commitment, we are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020.

"We want to ensure the development team can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time."