World War Z: Aftermath will release later this year

Saber Interactive has revealed an all-new expansion for zombie game, World War Z – World War Z: Aftermath.

Revealed over the weekend as part of E3 2021 , World War Z: Aftermath introduces several new features, including new places to visit, and new weapons – the chainsaw looks particularly enticing, don't you think? – fresh enemies, and a new melee system. We'll also get an all-new first-person mode, too – a first for the survival horror game – which should hopefully make it that much easier to take down those hordes.

Talking of which: did you see the new enemy types in the teaser above (and I don't just mean the rats)? Clocking in at just 1.35 minutes, it's not particularly long, granted, but it gives a great peek at what's in store, including the untimely fall of Rome and our fight to take it back...

World War Z: Aftermath – which comes without a specific release date for now, but is due to release "in 2021" – is described as "the next evolution of the original hit World War Z". As well as boasting 4K and 60 FPS gameplay on next-gen systems, there's also get full crossplay on consoles and PC so players can band together to take on those undead hordes in new locations such as Vatican City, Rome, and Kamchatka, Russia.

Crossplay isn't new to World War, Z of course. It rolled out in March 2020 but initially, only Xbox and PC players were able to automatically matchmake across platforms. Now, however, it's fully crossplay-compatible for all zombie hunters, including those playing on PlayStation consoles.

World War Z is out now on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S . Expansion Aftermath, and is expected to retail for $40, whereas existing WWZ players can tap into the new content for $20. The improved power of next-gen consoles and PC also enables next-gen players to access Horde XL, a new mode that brings added hordes of undead goons to the party.