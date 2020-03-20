World War Z crossplay is coming soon but it won't include PS4 yet

World War Z crossplay is going live very soon, but it isn't quite the full cross-platform party players may have been hoping for.

World War Z is playable on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and once the crossplay update goes live on March 23, players from the latter two platforms will start automatically matchmaking with one another. Crossplay with PS4 is still planned but coming "in the future", according to the official World War Z Twitter account .

Join forces with other platforms against the tides of undead in the Crossplay Update, coming March 23! Xbox One and PC players now matchmake from the same pool. It's up to you to hold the ground until PS4 arrives in the future! pic.twitter.com/KNrSIos62KMarch 20, 2020

Saber Interactive just revealed this caveat for crossplay today after announcing the update was coming earlier this week. While it is a bit of a letdown that the two consoles won't be able to unite in the fight against swarms of the undead, everybody will be able to enjoy the other features coming in the update. Look out for new weapon variants and a new mission objective coming to the game (also four new character skins, though you have to buy those as DLC).

The Crossplay Update arrives on Monday March 23, Survivors! Get ready for new unique weapon variants and perks, crossplay support, a new mission objective, and balancing improvements to Horde Mode Z! pic.twitter.com/C75aLfDpnZMarch 17, 2020

Once the crossplay update goes live, that will bring us to the end of the currently announced World War Z season 2 roadmap. However, that teaser image does sneak in a little "and it's not over yet" message at the bottom, which implies Saber Interactive has something else planned for the game before it moves on to season 3.

Season 2 is supposed to run to the end of the first quarter of 2020, so we probably won't have to wait much longer to see what else is on the way.