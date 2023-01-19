Wolverine and Ghost Rider cross over in the past and present this summer

2023 might be the year of the crossover at Marvel. The publisher's latest is Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance, a four-issue event in August featuring a couple of Alpha and Omega bookend one-shots, and Ghost Rider #17 and Wolverine #36 in-between.

Weapons of Vengeance is written by Benjamin Percy and will kick off in Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha illustrated by Geoff Shaw telling the never-before-told story of Wolverine and Johnny Blaze's first encounter in their past.

"Back when Logan was still learning what it meant to be an X-Man and Johnny was still reeling from his demonic transformation, the pair fought side by side against a terrifying supernatural threat," reads Marvel's description."

Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The crossover then jumps to the present where "Wolverine is on the run after the shocking events of Fall of X while Johnny is following a path of destruction." The two heroes cross paths (and ongoing titles) again when that past enemy resurfaces.

The adventure also promises to reveal a new ultra-secret and hellish branch of the Weapon Plus program.

"Wolverine is metal. Ghost Rider is metal. Together their adamantium and chrome weigh in as Heavy Metal!" Percy declares in Marvel's announcement. "You know how Metallica and Iron Maiden have toured together, shredded out songs, wailed on music videos? This is a little like that. I write the sheet music that Geoff Shaw brings to pyrotechnic, guitar-smashing life. You're in for a head-banging good time, I promise."

And speaking of metal, the Fall of X event, that storyline will feature Iron Man and Stark Sentinels in key roles.

Percy also provides what he calls the "quick and dirty liner notes" to Weapons of Vengeance.

Ghost Rider #16 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When Wolverine investigates the possibility of a new Weapons Plus program - one that experiments and specializes in the arsenal of Hell - he finds himself conscripted as a weapon of vengeance. And the only one capable of stopping him is Johnny @#$%& Blaze. Rev your engines, pop your claws."

While not specifically mentioned in the newly-released solicitation copy for April's Ghost Rider #13, its cover - featuring Ghost Rider wearing the famous helmet he wore while being transformed into Weapon X surrounded by mysterious green energy - might have foreshadowed the crossover.

