Stark Sentinels and Iron Man will play key roles in Marvel's Fall of X

Although Stark Sentinels suggests otherwise, Iron Man becomes a staunch mutant ally in the summer 2023 event

While Stark Unlimited is entering the business of the extermination of mutants, Tony Stark himself will become one of the mutant community's staunchest allies in the pages of the just-relaunched Invincible Iron Man and the upcoming Fall of X X-Men event in the summer of 2023.

"New mutant-hunting sentinels upgraded with Stark technology will emerge and make their first moves against mutantkind" in the pages of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's new Iron Man series, says Marvel. 

The series relaunched on December 14 with Tony Stark losing control of his company to Feilong (AKA Kelvin Heng), a mutant-hating industrialist from Duggan's X-Men run that now shares a singular name with his own Feilong Industries.

Feilong works alongside Orchis, a new organization made of up desperate factions of Hydra, A.I.M., S.H.I.E.L.D., Alpha Flight, S.W.O.R.D., S.T.R.I.K.E., A.R.M.O.R., H.A.M.M.E.R., and Damage Control who believe they must prevent mutants from ascending to control of the Earth within the next few generations, which they consider a "doomsday" scenario for non-mutant humanity.

Feilong will use Stark tech in Orchis' war against mutants which according to the publisher will "cause the trajectory of Iron Man's superhero career to change radically and in the process, he'll evolve into one of mutantkind's staunchest allies."

The X-Men will need his genius intellect to help protect Krakoa during The Fall of X, which will take place sometime around the next Hellfire Gala event - the annual party in which the mutants of Krakoa invite visitors from around the world to come to their island nation.

Readers will get a closer look at the Stark Sentinels in May's Avengers/X-Men #1 Free Comic Book Day title, but until then they can check out artist Juan Frigeri's design sheet above.

Fall of X is just one of several Marvel event storylines the publisher has planned between now and the summer of 2023.

