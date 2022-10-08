Fall of X could mean the end of the Krakoa era in summer 2023

Is this the end of the Krakoa era?

In summer of next year, Marvel will move into the next chapter of the saga that started with House of X/Powers of X in 2019, continued into 'Dawn of X' in 2020, then 'Reign of X' in 2021, and into the current 'Destiny of X' editorial era - with the next chapter titled 'Fall of X,' as revealed in the Marvel House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con 2022.

The reveal came as part of a map of upcoming events which also announced the story 'Summer of Symbiotes.' Along with the title 'Fall of X,' Marvel offers one tease:

"The X-Men hoped Krakoa would last forever. Time to find out if they were right."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Though we don't know much about the ominously titled X-Men story, we know it'll start some time in mid-2023, and that it'll involve mutantkind catching the attention of villains from the wider Marvel Universe.

“The X-Men have been winning for a long time. How long did you think the villains were going to leave them alone?” stated X-Men writer Gerry Duggan in the panel (h/t Adam Reck (opens in new tab)).

Duggan also reveals that the event will take place some time around the next Hellfire Gala event - the annual party in which the mutants of Krakoa invite visitors from around the world to come to their island nation.

The Hellfire Gala, which has now taken place twice in Marvel Comics, traditionally includes the election of a new team of X-Men. This year, it also involved the infiltration of Moira X, who caused quite a stir with both the X-Men and invited guest Peter Parker/Spider-Man by hijacking the body of Mary Jane Watson.

The title 'Fall of X' also calls to mind the classic '80s crossover 'Fall of the Mutants (opens in new tab)' in which the X-Men went through some major fundamental changes - potentially signaling the same kind of sweeping changes are about to hit the X-Men in a year's time.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more news coming out of New York Comic Con all weekend long.

Keep up to date on all the new X-Men comics coming in 2022 and beyond.