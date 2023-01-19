Spider-Man, X-Men, Avengers, and all of Marvel's April 2023 comics and covers revealed

Marvel Comics' full April 2023 solicitations are now upon us. And with the bloom of spring comes a renewed focus by Marvel on the publisher's cosmic wing, along with many other comics from all around the Marvel Universe.

To start off, Marvel's April 2023 solicitations are heavy on the Guardians of the Galaxy ahead of the May release of their third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Along with the launch of a new volume of the core Guardians of the Galaxy title which features a pared-back cast in an ominous story titled 'Grootfall,' Groot himself gets a solo flashback limited series that tells his previously unrevealed origin story.

And if that's not enough Guardians action, there's also a one-shot titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Bane of Blastaar #1 which pits a classic version of the team against old-school Fantastic Four villain Blastaar of the Negative Zone.

Then there's Warlock: Rebirth, another flashback story calling back to the heyday of cult favorite character Adam Warlock , soon to debut in the MCU in Guardians Vol. 3.

Back on Earth, April also brings the conclusion of the upcoming X-Men event story 'Sins of Sinister,' in which Mister Sinister takes over the Marvel Universe, similar to the classic 1995 story X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.

All of that, and we're still just scratching the surface of what's in Marvel Comics' full April 2023 solicitations.

So check out all of Marvel's April 2022 solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel January 2023 solicitations, the Marvel February 2023 solicitations, and the Marvel March 2023 solicitations, and/or check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Marvel April 2023 Spotlight comic books

PLANET OF THE APES #1

David F. Walker (W) • Dave Wachter (A) • Cover by JOSHUA Cassara

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY YANICK PAQUETTE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE TUSKA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DAVID F. WALKER & DAVE WACHTER BRING PLANET OF THE APES BACK TO MARVEL COMICS IN SPECTACULAR STYLE!

A new era of apes kicks off with part 1 of "Devolution"! The ALZ-113 virus has rampaged across planet Earth, and humanity is crumbling. While well-meaning researchers hunt for a cure, a fanatical group of humans has their own solution: Kill all apes. Peacekeeper Juliana Tobon is one of the few willing to stand against them, but the crisis is spreading, and soon apes will witness the true depths of human cruelty… Eisner-winning writer David F. Walker (Luke Cage, Bitter Root) joins forces with artist Dave Wachter (Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows) on one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises in history!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Kev Walker (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW • Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by AARON KUDER

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Timeless Doctor Doom Virgin Variant Cover by Alex Ross

Timeless Doctor Doom Virgin Sketch Variant Cover by Alex Ross

GROOTFALL VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO ARE THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY?

One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were destroyed. Their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? Writers JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) team up with artist KEV WALKER (PREDATOR) for a Guardians story like no other!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROCKET RACCOON: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by MIKE MIGNOLA

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

The fiery furball known as Rocket Raccoon shows he has what it takes to one day be a Guardian of the Galaxy as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! In ROCKET RACCOON (1985) #1-4, acclaimed writer Bill Mantlo teamed with superstar-in-waiting Mike Mignola to present Rocket's first solo adventure as Guardian of the Keystone Quadrant! When Rocket's girlfriend Lylla is kidnapped by the mercenary Blackjack O'Hare and held captive by Lord Dyvyne, one of the most powerful creatures on Halfworld, it's up to the galaxy's deadliest weapons expert to go in – guns blazing – and save the day!

104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ADAM WARLOCK: STRANGE TALES #178 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM STARLIN

Penciled by JIM STARLIN

Cover by JIM STARLIN

Witness the power of Warlock! Presenting the first chapter in cosmic maestro Jim Starlin's sprawling saga of the enigmatic Adam Warlock – and his dark side, the malevolent Magus! Warlock was an artificial entity created on Earth to be the perfect man; he went on to travel the stars and harness the power of the cosmic Soul Gem! But when a desperate woman comes to Adam Warlock for aid, will he protect her from the religious fanatics of the Universal Church of Truth or fall to the might of its towering warrior, Borgia? The Church worships the ultimate force that is the Magus – and when Adam learns the truth about him, nothing will ever be the same! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting STRANGE TALES (1975) #178.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #1 (OF 5)

Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C)

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Howard the Duck Variant Cover by RON LIM • Variant Cover by Alan Davis

TIMELESS THANOS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS THANOS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Adam Warlock was created to be the perfect human specimen. Since then, Adam has gone on to be a cosmic savior, defending the galaxy from the likes of Thanos, the Universal Church of Truth and the Magus. But what will happen when the next evolution of Warlock emerges? Someone who is stronger, faster and smarter than Adam? Don't miss this untold story of Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch as Ron Marz and Ron Lim (SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH) introduce a new character that will forever impact Warlock's legacy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: BANE OF BLASTAAR #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • Davide Tinto (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK

Marvel Anatomy Variant Cover also available • Variant cover by Mateus Manhanini

Blastaar is back and has launched a new inquisition to take over the galaxy! The Guardians must act fast if they hope to stop him! But it looks like this found family is having problems of their own. Can the Guardians get it together before it's too late? Don't miss out on this classic Guardians of the Galaxy tale!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN #1

Declan Shalvey (W) • Andrea Broccardo (A) • Cover by DIKE Ruan

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

SUPERSTARS DECLAN SHALVEY & Andrea Broccardo TAKE ALIEN TO BONE-CHILLING NEW DEPTHS!

Scientist Batya Zahn will do just about anything to get her family off the icy moon where they've been conducting research on water conservation. But there's more than glacial springs to find in this forgotten corner of the galaxy. When they discover an extraordinary organism buried in the ice, it won't take long for tensions to heat up. What is hidden in the snow comes forth in the thaw…and no one will be welcoming this spring. A new era of Alien starts here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #3 (OF 3)

AL EWING (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by SWAY • Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

THE LAST STAND!

One thousand years in the future, the Empire of the Red Diamond has located Fortress Arakko – the burning Last Castle at the heart of the Storm System! The only hope for the universe lies in bringing a long-lost legend back to life… Ororo of the Storm returns to the Sinister Age for the final battle!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK & PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ • Variant Cover by TBA

TIMELESS APOCALYPSE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS APOCALYPSE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

SEVEN TRILLION DEADLY SINS!

A thousand years of hell and damnation comes to end with the loudest scream in history and for the truly guilty, there is no escape. Can the future change the present, or will we just make all the same mistakes again? Either way, the present will have to live with the future's sins.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORAL X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

THE EXPERIMENT ENDS?

Year 1 was the start of the experiment. By Year 10, it was filling a petri dish. By Year 100, it had cracked the glass and spread across the desk. Now it's been 1000 years, and the lab is filled by the writhing, pulsing sins of sinister and all the lab staff have been devoured. Everyone is in hell. The upside: this includes Sinister.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NIGHTCRAWLERS #3 (OF 3)

SI SPURRIER (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

LISTEN TO MOTHER!

Now that we know who she truly is, it's time to taste the horrific ambitions lurking in the heart of MOTHER RIGHTEOUS... The galaxy burns... The pieces are in place... The Storm System rages... The NIGHTKIN make a last, lethal leap...and the GREAT DEVOURER hungers only for vengeance. The experiment is over. The cosmic laboratory is on fire. At last, the Sinister Galaxy will feel the wrath of one seriously baaaad mother...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA #1

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRON, AARON KUDER, JIM TOWE, IVAN FIORELLI AND MORE! (A) COVER BY AARON KUDER • Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS GALACTUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS GALACTUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX RO

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: THE FINAL CHAPTER!

The grand, oversized finale of the most epic battle in the history of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Along with being the final issue of Jason Aaron's five-year AVENGERS run, this features an all-star cavalcade of artists, a veritable smorgasbord of Avengers and a few last emotional gut punches in the Mighty Marvel Manner.

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #4 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

The king of the dwarfs has Mjolnir and the Lava Men are ready to erupt from beneath the earth! While the Avengers are all that stand between Earth and a fiery doom, Kang is picking the perfect moment to strike again.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS BEYOND #2 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• As violence tears New York apart, and ordinary citizens become crazed, super-powered thugs with nothing but wanton destruction on their minds, Janet Van Dyne – A.K.A. the wonderfully winsome Wasp – fights to save not only the lives of her fellow heroes, but also a friendship. Which is not easy when that particular friend is trying to bash her head in.

• Join us for a story of nonstop action and relentless adventure that dares to ask the big questions, such as: How much punching is too much punching? The answer may surprise you.*

• *But it probably won't.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HELLCAT #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS • Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

HELLCAT has been accused of murdering her new love, but as she seeks to clear her name, the mystery only deepens with the SLEEPWALKER on the scene! As her investigation continues, Patsy uncovers even more bizarre layers to the crime…and a far greater evil than she could have ever imagined lurking in the shadows!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

There are now TWO Cosmic Ghost Riders. One is the reclusive Frank Castle, living on a remote alien planet. And the other is a ruthless assassin causing violent havoc across the universe. When the bounty hunter Starstalker comes looking to collect Frank for his counterpart's crimes, Frank is forced to suit up once more – and solve the mystery of his new dual existence.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DOCTOR STRANGE #2

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by Alex Maleev

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

An unending sleeping sickness has struck the children of Bleecker Street! There can only be one culprit behind this attack. It's up to Doctor Strange and Clea to travel into the Dream Dimension to confront their old foe, Nightmare. But all is not what they seem…and what they discover will shock them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

I AM IRON MAN #2 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • DOTUN AKANDE (A/C)

WAR MACHINE VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

• AYODELE and AKANDE continue their tour through IRON MAN's history in the second issue of this 60th Anniversary celebratory series.

• Set during ARCHIE GOODWIN's classic era of Iron Man comics, Iron Man finds himself at the bottom of the ocean. It's dark down there, the pressure is maddening and giant sharp teeth stalk the shadows. How will Iron Man survive when nature itself wants him dead?

• Every issue of I AM IRON MAN is ideal for new readers and is a jumping-on point!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel April 2023 Spider-Man comic books

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by GREG LAND Virgin Variant Cover by GREG LAND Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by IVAN TAO

Variant cover by Peach Momoko

ENTER SAND…GWEN?!

Spider-Gwen meets the next cloned version of herself, and this time, it's a combination of her and Sandman! What do these clones want with her though? Luckily, with the help of Reed Richards, Gwen is about to get some answers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #2 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VENOM GOES WILD!

VENOM and international super-spy SILVER SABLE have formed an unsteady alliance to stop a doomsday weapon from falling into the wrong hands. But they're not the only players in the game – Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. are recruiting…and why does DOCTOR DOOM have his eye on the prize, and what does he want from the Venom symbiote?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HALLOWS' EVE #2 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Like most of her life, every step forward for Hallows' Eve leads to five steps back.

• Her mystical masks give her abilities like you've never seen, but power on this level attracts all kinds of people hunting it down.

• Don't miss the coolest new character in comics and the book that will shock you and keep you guessing!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RED GOBLIN #3

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

TIMELESS SANDMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SANDMAN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY…

Norman Osborn has been targeted by a resurgent and terrifying GOBLIN KING for the precious GOBLIN FORMULA running through his veins – but why?! And with the emboldened remnants of the GOBLIN NATION at the undead King's command, will Normie Osborn be able to save his grandfather, or will the RED GOBLIN be the new King's latest victim?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

WHAT DID PETER DO?!

• We opened this series with a question.

• The centerpiece of the answer is a flat-out fight.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• Witness what brought Peter Parker and Norman Osborn together.

• Your opinion of who the hero is and who the villain is may end up at least blurred…

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #5 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by ERICA D'URSO

Your new favorite comic book reaches the climactic conclusion of its first arc! WHAT SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED?! And will Felicia and Mary Jane's relationship EVER recover once they are?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by TBA

Timeless Electro Virgin Sketch Variant by Alex Ross

Timeless Electro Virgin Variant by Alex Ross

SPIDEY'S LAST STAND!

New foe RABBLE is superior to SPIDER-MAN in every way. With terrifying abilities, an army of deadly attack drones, and a new class of Spider-Slayer with the stolen powers of CLASSIFIED, she's got MILES running scared, desperate to find a way – any way – of fighting back. Miles finally has a plan, and he's ready to counterattack to save the ones he loves… but he's just played into Rabble's hand and thwip'd right into the jaws of her trap!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE #12

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM • Design Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

TIMELESS HELA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS HELA VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CLETUS KASADY IS BACK IN A BLOODY NEW VISION OF CARNAGE!

Spurned by its longtime host, the Carnage symbiote has undertaken a quest to push the boundaries of itself and its understanding further than ever before. But as seen in the visceral pages of CARNAGE #10, CLETUS KASADY himself hasn't been sitting idly by either. Bound to an all-new type of symbiote, the EXTREMBIOTE, Cletus has a whole new array of deadly abilities – that he's eager to put to a bloody and brutal test!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM #18

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by TBA

TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"ILLUMINATION" STARTS HERE!

As Dylan Brock builds an army, his father and the original Venom, EDDIE BROCK, finds himself more alone than ever before, working through a change unlike any he's been through ever before! But the real question is: what will Eddie become once he's on the other side?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

TOP SECRET SPOILER VAIRANT COVER BY TBA

TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"The End of the Spider-Verse" is here!

• Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS!

• Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren't the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife.

• How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE #1

CODY ZIGLAR, JEREMY HOLT, STEVE FOXE, J. HOLTHAM & MORE! (W)

JAHNOY LINDSAY, ERIC KODA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, KEN LASHLEY & MORE! (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

AN AWESOME ASSEMBLY OF MARVEL'S MIGHTIEST!

An all-new selection of interdimensional adventures from some of Marvel's freshest and finest creators, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny! What new spiders will find their way to the Marvel Multiverse, and what familiar faces will join them for this titanic and oversized issue?!

96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$9.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel April 2023 X-Men comic books

ROGUE & GAMBIT #2 (OF 5)

Stephanie Phillips (W) • Carlos GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by Steve Morris

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by OLIVIER VATINE

X-MEN VERSUS AVENGERS WITH THE FATE OF KRAKOA AT STAKE!

The future of mutantkind rests on Rogue and Gambit's shoulders! Granted a vision of Krakoa's demise, Destiny knows the one way to save their paradise: Find Manifold and hide him away, somewhere so deep that no one, not even his allies on the Avengers, can find him. That…won't sit well with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The King of Wakanda comes for Marvel's premier couple! But the Black Panther is just the first on a very long list of problems — and when someone else steals Manifold away, Rogue and Gambit find themselves in everyone's crosshairs.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #3

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by AKA

THE FORGEMASTER FEDERAL IS THE CAPTAIN BRITAIN WE DESERVE!

He's here to right wrongs, defend the innocent and — oh wait, Morgan Le Fay put him in power? So much for the campaign slogans. Betsy Braddock is down for the count, Rachel Summers is iced out and the most powerful witch in history is about to take the entire kingdom for herself. Britain needs true allies — but they may have to come from foreign lands…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #3 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W)

Sean Damien Hill & Alberto Foche (A) Cover by Ken Lashley

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

TWO BISHOPS, TWO PASTS — AND ONLY ONE LEADS TO THE FUTURE!

• Back on Krakoa, Blightswill is sweeping the island, poisoning mutantkind's sentient paradise.

• The trainees Bishop left behind are outnumbered and outpowered. Trapped underground and leaderless, can they band together to save their home, or is Orchis' long game finally about to pay off?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #2 (OF 5)

Charlie Jane Anders (W) • Enid Balám (A) Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

THE NEW MUTANTS JOIN THE LETHAL LEGION?!

That's right, Count Nefaria is recruiting — and the New Mutants are lining up for the job! When Escapade, Scout and Cerebella set out to rob from the rich, they'll find themselves in way over their heads. But surely the OG team will come rescue them, right? Only, Wolfsbane's trapped in a sewer with a very angry beastie, Magik's got X-Men business and Dani and Karma have no idea their young charges are in trouble. And make no mistake — between a room full of hardened criminals and a bottle of very expensive grappa, the kids are NOT all right.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE X-CELLENT #2 (OF 5)

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Zeitgeist launches a vicious cyber-attack on the X-Statix, revealing their darkest secrets to the public! Will this dirty laundry finally tear the X-Statix apart? And will any of them suffer the consequences?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #39

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

COLOSSUS AND WOLVERINE JOIN X-FORCE!

It's a NEW ERA for X-FORCE, and a new era means new members! Be here as LAURA KINNEY, A.K.A. WOLVERINE, and PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS, join the team. Let's just hope one of them isn't harboring a SECRET set to destroy their teammates…!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #32

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

TIMELESS RHINO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS RHINO VIRGIN SKETCH

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!

WOLVERINE may be the best there is at what he does…but which Wolverine is the best? BEAST'S last-ditch effort to save mutantdom involves a veritable CLONE SAGA for LOGAN! Which Wolverine will be left standing? WEAPONS OF X Part Two!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #2 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

AN ALL-NEW VILLAIN IS OUT FOR X-23'S BLOOD!

• X-23 has made her share of enemies, but this time, REVENGE is PERSONAL!

• Don't miss the debut issue of a never-before-seen X-villain in the further adventures from Laura Kinney's defining era!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #21

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Trading Card Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN • Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

LORD OF THE BROOD – THE Conclusion!

Why have the Brood gone mad? Which of the X-Men's past deeds is coming back to haunt them? And are bloodthirsty alien monsters even the biggest threat the team is currently facing? All these answers and more will be revealed! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #48!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #48

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Variant cover by ERICA D'URSO

Stormbreakers variant by ELENA CASAGRANDE

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART SIX!

The Brood finally have what they want: Captain Marvel in their clutches! The last time Carol Danvers was tortured by the Brood, they unleashed a whole new spectrum of powers within her. Just what are they trying to unlock this time?! A can't-miss issue for Captain Marvel and X-Men fans alike! Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #21!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN (1963) #1 FACSIMILE EDITION - NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduce the mighty mutants to the Marvel Universe! Training to fight for a world that will hate and fear them, they are the Uncanny X-Men! Cyclops! Beast! Iceman! Angel! And the newest recruit, Marvel Girl! Professor Charles Xavier brings together these Children of the Atom to learn how to use their mutant powers to protect humankind — and they're quickly forced into action when Magneto, the Master of Magnetism, strikes! The X-Men are a pop-culture phenomenon, and this is the story that birthed the legend! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN (1991) #1 FACSIMILE EDITION [GATEFOLD]

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE

Penciled by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

Another chance to buy the best-selling comic book of all time — one that ushered in a new era of X-Men greatness! In 1991, history was made when superstar creators Chris Claremont and Jim Lee launched a second ongoing title for Marvel's premier mutant super-group — and the inaugural issue featured an all-star lineup, separated into Cyclops' Blue team and Storm's Gold team, for an action-packed showdown against their archenemy, Magneto, and his fanatical Acolytes! Featuring fan-favorite characters looking better than ever in bold new costumes that helped define a decade, it's no wonder the "adjectiveless" X-MEN #1 sold an incredible eight million copies! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original deluxe-edition form, packed with pinups and an iconic wraparound cover! Reprinting X-MEN (1991) #1.

48 pages/Rated T+…$7.99

ATTENTION RETAILERS: Please note that this title has an FOC of 3/27/23 and 5/10/23 on-sale date.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel April 2023 Marvel comic books

MIRACLEMAN: MARVEL TALES #1

MICK ANGLO & THE ORIGINAL WRITER (W)

DON LAWRENCE, GARRY LEACH, STEVE DILLON, ALAN DAVIS & PAUL NEARY (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

One of the most celebrated characters in comic book history takes center stage! In classic British tales from MIRACLEMAN (1985) #1, WARRIOR #1-11, MARVELMAN SPECIAL #1 and A1 (1989) #1 — restored and refreshed in the pages of MIRACLEMAN (2014) #1-4 — a long-forgotten legend lives again with the magic word KIMOTA! Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. When an unexpected series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny, the heroic Miracleman is reborn! But Miracleman's return threatens to unravel Moran's life! Pushing the concept of the super hero to its logical conclusion, MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation and forty years later stands as one of the influential works in the comic book artform. Now, relive the first groundbreaking 1980s adventures that captured lightning in a bottle — or experience them for the first time!

120 PGS./Mature …$9.99 (POLYBAGGED)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #11

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

TIMELESS M.O.D.O.K. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS M.O.D.O.K. VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

PRELUDE TO COLD WAR!

Captain America and the new Invaders may be free from M.O.D.O.C.'s mind control, but they are not yet guaranteed their lives, and with the battle nearly won, the Outer Circle have arrived on the ground to collect their prize. It's up to Steve Rogers to wrestle victory from the Power and finally end the Outer Circle's invasion of Manhattan — but choices made at this critical point will alter Steve's understanding of friendship and the stakes of his fight against the Outer Circle for good.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE: COLD WAR - PART ONE!

Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle's New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet — an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best — Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight — to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? The Symbol of Truth and the Sentinel of Liberty reunite for a pulse-pounding crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

COLD WAR – PART TWO!

White Wolf has used the power granted him by Bucky Barnes to take control of Dimension Z and unleash its creatures onto the Captains America. Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers are prepared to fight their way through the onslaught, but the Outer Circle has more stakes in this fight than our heroes realize. Can Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers agree on their priorities before they fall to this new threat? And what exactly does Bucky Barnes intend to do to Ian Rogers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

CAPTAIN AMERICA…VAMPIRE HUNTER?

• The FORGIVEN have lost their way — defeat after defeat has made them bitter and bloodthirsty...and they're starting to like it!

• Can CAPTAIN AMERICA bring them back into the light? Or will they give in to their darker natures?

• Witness the thrilling conclusion to the UNFORGIVEN saga…if you dare!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #3 (OF 5)

JOHN JENNINGS (W)

VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

Surfer and Ghost Light are caught in the crossfire between the Stranger and A.I.M.! But what do these villainous forces want from our heroes? And why do they look so different? Get ready for a modern twist on these classic Marvel villains!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CLOBBERIN' TIME #2 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C)

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

The THING travels to Krakoa for a symposium on the Mutant and Superhuman Interconnection. While there, he teams up with Wolverine and is confronted by the mysterious plunderer from issue #1 — and the table is set for a battle for all creation and possibly Ben Grimm's greatest adventure.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

TIMELESS ANNIHILUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ANNIHILUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• The Fantastic Four have been restored to their correct dimension and orientation, but they don't know that some microscopic invaders, immune to all predators on Earth, have come along for the ride!

• What happens when the Fantastic Four accidentally threaten all life on the planet? Well, they try to fix it. But what happens when they can't?

• I'll tell you what happens: Sue and Johnny team up to pull off their most audacious stunt yet and maybe, just maybe, save us all. Meanwhile, Ben, Alicia and Reed have to convince a skeptical world that what they're doing is worth it...

• Plus: Doctor Octopus is in this one! Only for a little bit, because, come on — he's going up against the FANTASTIC FOUR. It's gonna be a short fight.

• OR IS IT???

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WASP #4 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • KASIA NIE (A)

Cover by TOM REILLY

Just when it seems like Janet and Nadia Van Dyne might lose a mental and physical battle against the Creature from Kosmos, an unlikely ally returns to remind them where real strength comes from. With enemies old and new aligned against them, Janet and Nadia must tap into the best parts of themselves to win — and to define the true legacy of the Wasp.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #3 (OF 5)

DANNY LORE (W)

KAREN S. DARBOE (A/C)

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by R1C0

TWO BLADES ARE BETTER THAN ONE!

BRIELLE BROOKS has wanted to meet her father forever…but it's safe to say her first encounter with BLADE didn't go as anticipated! As the supernatural world learns about the new vampire hunter on the scene and threats mount, this daddy-daughter Daywalker duo will have to figure out who they want to be to one another — before it's too late!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SCARLET WITCH #4

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE • Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

TIMELESS MAGNETO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MAGNETO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

BATTLE FOR BLOOD!

• The Scarlet Witch's shopkeeper, Darcy Lewis, has a secret — and when the consequences of that secret result in the annihilation of Wanda's shop, Wanda Maximoff must choose between protecting her new life or saving her friend's.

• SCARLET WITCH faces SCYTHIA, leader of the Bacchae, in a battle to answer the question: What does it mean to enact justice?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEADPOOL #6

ALYSSA WONG (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

Variant Cover by TBA • TIMELESS MOLE MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MOLE MAN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VALENTINE'S DAY!

Love is in the air as Deadpool takes his new romance, Valentine, out on the town! Unfortunately, bullets, blades and explosive devices are also in the air since both of them have enemies who want them DEAD.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON • Variant Cover by Phil Noto

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to…Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHE-HULK #12

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRIGN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

She-Hulk reaches the landmark 175th issue!

• Not only does She-Hulk find herself face-to-face with the brand-new villain, Scoundrel, but she also puts her whole law practice in danger!

• All this, plus bonus stories that will have people talking!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HULK #14

RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

TIMELESS ABOMINATION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ABOMINATION VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"HULK PLANET" FINALE — TITAN IS UNLEASHED!

• Titan is now in control, and his endless rage will lead to the destruction of Hulk Planet. Within the remaining fragments of the Mind Palace, Bruce Banner must reckon with the harm he has inflicted on the Hulk if either of them are to have any chance of regaining control and saving the planet.

• But Bruce knows better than anyone that once a part of the Hulk has unlocked itself, there's no closing that door ever again…

• Surprise revelations and shocking twists abound in Ryan Ottley's mind-blowing "Hulk Planet" finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #5 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

IS THIS THE END FOR MONICA RAMBEAU?

Monica is pretty sick of navigating topsy-turvy fractured realities and their strange denizens — who keep insisting she's the problem! Unfortunately, the only way out is by doing the one thing she wants to do least: Look inward…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #5 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

An epic final showdown!

Moon Girl and the SAD SAKs have one chance to stop OMG Olivia before she takes over the other Inhumans — and their teammate Tasha — for good. And to do that, they have to bring the fight to influencer Olivia at an exclusive gala. Lunella can handle dressing to the nines and teaching a dinosaur table manners, but can she save her new friends before they're forced to turn on her?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #33

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • Variant Cover by JEFFREY BROWN

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS LOKI VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LOKI VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

All roads lead to…Doom!

The time storm threatens all of existence past, present and future! While Doctor Doom hunts for Bor's weapon, which will allow him to claim Latveria, Earth and the whole of the universe as his own, Thor and Jane Foster hunt for Doom — deep in the past. But what IS the weapon Bor created? And with Doom hell-bent on controlling free will itself, what does that spell for Thor's sister Laussa, trapped in time between the present and the future?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PUNISHER #11

JASON AARON (W)

JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Frank Castle has finally embraced the role of Fist of the Beast, the High Slayer of the world's most powerful clan of murderers, the Hand. And the rest of the Marvel Universe has taken notice. If Frank really wants to end his war once and for all, he's going to have to fight his way through some old familiar faces.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE FIXIT #4 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

• The fan-favorite Hulk persona known as Joe Fixit faces off against some of the most deadly villains in Spider-Man's history!

• Kingpin has put the "force" back in "enforcer" now that Joe Fixit is under his control. And after calling in a cavalry of New York troublemakers to threaten casino owners all across the Vegas Strip, it seems like Kingpin will be able to take over Las Vegas after all. It's up to Spider-Man to drag Bruce Banner back to his senses — and stop the parade of his worst enemies from New York from leveling Vegas to the ground!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #22

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

TIMELESS KINGPIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS KINGPIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

The Were-Woman hunts! Tigra sets her sights on the Midnight Man, stalking her prey across the concrete jungle, while Moon Knight pursues new leads in a mystery that raises new questions with every answer!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GHOST RIDER #13

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Unlucky 13 Variant by Michael Walsh • Variant Cover by BOSSLOGIC

KETCH'S KEEPER!

Another Ghost Rider is on the loose, leaving behind a wake of fiery destruction and brutality beyond measure! Is Danny Ketch to blame? Or will the clues lead Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad to something even more sinister?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL #10

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

A TURNING POINT!

With Elektra at his side, Matt Murdock has launched his most ambitious campaign against injustice EVER, but as recent explosive and destructive events have unfolded, he has found himself more and more isolated — and with fewer allies than ever before…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel April 2023 Predator and Star Wars comic books

PREDATOR #2

Ed Brisson (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW • Variant Cover by TBA

THE PREDATORS BECOME PREY!

The Yautja dumped an army of trained soldiers on their preserve planet for the sheer sport of hunting them. Most are already dead, no match for one of the universe's most fearsome races. But one of the Yautja "guests" wasn't invited… Theta Berwick is back and still hell-bent on revenge, and her kill count is climbing. Ed Brisson's mad epic continues with show-stopping art by Netho Diaz!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE AND RED #1

JASON AARON, PEACH MOMOKO & Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PEACH MOMOKO & MORE! (A)

COVER BY Alex Maleev • VARIANT COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY Jim Cheung • VARIANT COVER BY Kaare Andrews

THE DARK LORD OF THE SITH LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE!

• Following the successful black, white and red series produced by Marvel Comics, DARTH VADER now takes the spotlight for tales of terror by some of the industries most talented creators!

• PEACH MOMOKO will spin a story only she can bring to life!

• PLUS, the return of JASON AARON to the world of STAR WARS with Part One of his Vader tale spanning all four issues!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE • Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

TERROR ON THE DUNES OF BLOOD!

• One Jedi lies dying in Jedha's frozen desert, and another is missing. Can Vildar, Matty and Tey escape the siege of Enlightenment in time to save them both?

• And all the time, the Leveler waits in the shadows, desperate to feed.

• Plus, the identities of the mysterious raiders are revealed.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Connecting Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ • Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

CHAOS REIGNS!

• The epic conclusion to the trilogy begun with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and CRIMSON REIGN!

• At last, Qi'ra will reveal herself to the Sith.

• At last, she will have her revenge.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: YODA #6

JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

DARK VISIONS!

• A fearful vision has infected the students at the Jedi Temple, leading to a violent confrontation that could spell doom for the would-be Jedi.

• Will Yoda sense the danger in time, or will he lose one of his students forever?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #3 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

PARTY CRASHERS!

• Sana has just run into one of the roughest bounty hunters in the galaxy: DEVA LOMPOP!

• But what does she want with Sana?

• And why is Sana on a RANCOR?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - EWOKS #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • LEE GARBETT, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, KYLE HOTZ & PAULINA GANUCHEAU (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

TALES OF THE EWOKS!

• On the moon of Endor occupied by the species called Ewoks, a group of these stout creatures has gathered around the fire to recount tales of triumph, defeat…and horror!

• In the art-forward manner of storytelling, watch an eclectic group of artists interpret the stories from the unique minds of Ewoks in a manner only they can envision!

• This can't-miss issue for Star Wars fans of mirth, merriment and artistry is the book you've been craving!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #33

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

DARTH VADER'S INFERNO SQUAD STRIKES!

• The DARK LORD has ordered one of the EMPIRE'S deadliest commando units to take out VALANCE, BOSSK, 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS!

• Meanwhile, assassin droid IG-88 has his sights on another high-value target. But who is he after and who hired him?

• Featuring fan favorites from the hit video game, STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #31

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PARTING GLANCE!

• Is this the end of the line for former allies APHRA and TOLVAN?

• DARTH VADER'S least favorite archaeologist must face a cold hard truth that will shake her to her core!!!

• Can she forgive herself for the chaos she's about to unleash upon the galaxy?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #33

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by ALAN QUAH

UNTETHERED!

• Luke Skywalker's connection to the Force has been disrupted; one of his most powerful tools in his journey to become a Jedi is gone.

• He must undertake an epic quest to find what he has lost...or he, and the galaxy, will fall to darkness.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #33

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

UNBOUND FORCE – Part One!

When the Dark Lord of the Sith loses control of the Force, nothing is safe — not even his own Executor-class Star Dreadnought. But in the face of total destruction, Commander Sabé finds an opportunity. Does Vader's untrammeled onslaught expose a vulnerability? Or is it just another doorway to the terrifying tyranny of the Sith?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel April 2023 comic book schedule

On sale April 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #11

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2

GHOST RIDER #13

I AM IRON MAN #2

IMMORAL X-MEN #3 [SIN]

JOE FIXIT #4

MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE #1

PLANET OF THE APES #1

ROGUE & GAMBIT #2

SCARLET WITCH #4

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2

SPIDER-MAN #7

STAR WARS #33

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #5

VENOM #18

WOLVERINE #32

On sale April 12

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL #48

CARNAGE #12

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

HALLOWS' EVE #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5

MIRACLEMAN: MARVEL TALES #1 (POLYBAGGED)

MOON KNIGHT #22

PREDATOR #2

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #33

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - EWOKS #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #3 [SIN]

THOR #33

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #2

X-MEN #21

X-MEN (1963) #1 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

On sale April 19

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA #1

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN #1

HELLCAT #2

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #5

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #2

NIGHTCRAWLERS #3 [SIN]

PUNISHER #11

RED GOBLIN #3

ROCKET RACOON: MARVEL TALES #1

SHE-HULK #12

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #3

STAR WARS: YODA #6

THE X-CELLENT #2

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #1

WASP #4

X-FORCE #39

On sale April 26

ADAM WARLOCK: STRANGE TALES #178 FACSIMILE EDITION

ALIEN #1

AVENGERS: BEYOND #2

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12

CLOBBERIN' TIME #2

DAREDEVIL #10

DEADPOOL #6

DOCTOR STRANGE #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: BANE OF BLASTAAR #1

HULK #14

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #5

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #5

SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE & RED #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #33

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #31

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #2

Marvel April 2023 solicited collections

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY SALADIN AHMED OMNIBUS HC SOUZA COVER

Written by SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & MORE

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN, CORY SMITH, CARMEN CARNERO, MARCELO FERREIRA, NATACHA BUSTOS, CHRIS ALLEN, MICHELE BANDINI, LUIGI ZAGARIA, ALBERTO FOCHE, FEDERICO VICENTINI, CARLOS GÓMEZ, DAMION SCOTT, LUCA MARESCA & MORE

Covers by ERNANDA SOUZA & TAURIN CLARKE

Saladin Ahmed shakes up the world of Miles Morales! The young Spider-Man has his hands full with adversaries including the Rhino, Tombstone and…Vice Principal Drutcher?! But is the high-flying Starling friend or foe? When an unknown assailant captures Miles, it sets in motion a series of events that will change his life — while an oddly familiar villain named Ultimatum threatens to destroy it! Meanwhile, the Morales family has a new arrival, the nation threatens to outlaw teen vigilantes, and Miles is about to face his own clone saga! But there are even bigger problems lurking — both in a dark future and out in the Multiverse! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #1-42, ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES #1-3, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #81 and MILES MORALES: THE END — plus material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM) #1, INCOMING! #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #49 and MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1.

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95078-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY SALADIN AHMED OMNIBUS HC CLARKE COVER [DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95079-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WONDER MAN: THE EARLY YEARS OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

Written by STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, STEVE ENGLEHART, GERRY CONWAY, JIM SHOOTER, DAVID MICHELINIE, BOB BUDIANSKY, DANNY FINGEROTH, ROGER STERN, BILL KUNKEL, BILL MANTLO, DANN THOMAS, MICHAEL HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by DON HECK, JOHN BUSCEMA, SAL BUSCEMA, GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BYRNE, ARVELL JONES, CARMINE INFANTINO, GENE COLAN, AL MILGROM, DAVE COCKRUM, DON PERLIN, RON FRENZ, RON WILSON, RICK LEONARDI, RICHARD HOWELL, BOB HALL, PAUL RYAN, KERRY GAMMILL, JAVIER SALTARES & MORE

Covers by ARTHUR ADAMS & JACK KIRBY Discover the wonder of Wonder Man! Simon Williams is imbued with incredible ionic powers by Baron Zemo to become an enemy of the Avengers but gives his life to save them — and later returns from the grave to join them! Traumatized by his death, Simon must summon all his courage, strength and will to prove himself a hero! His burgeoning confidence sees him head to Hollywood to become a movie star — and a founding member of the West Coast Avengers! But he's never far from drama with his complicated family tree — which includes Vision, Scarlet Witch, Ultron…and his brother, the Grim Reaper! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #9, #52, #131-132, #151-153, #157-160, #164-166, #181, #192-194, #197, #203, #207-208, #211 and #239; GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS #3; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #78 and #136; MARVEL PREMIERE #55; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #78; VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1982) #3; VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #2; WEST COAST AVENGERS (1984) #2; WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #1-2 and #25; AVENGERS WEST COAST #66-68 and WONDER MAN (1986) #1 — plus material from AVENGERS (1963) #201 and ANNUAL #6, SOLO AVENGERS #13, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #38-45, AVENGERS SPOTLIGHT #28, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #4, AVENGERS WEST COAST #65 and AVENGERS CLASSIC #9.

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95352-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WONDER MAN: THE EARLY YEARS OMNIBUS HC KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95353-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ARTGERM COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN BYRNE, ROGER STERN, BOB LAYTON, LOUISE SIMONSON & ALAN DAVIS

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, PAUL SMITH, WALTER SIMONSON, JOHN ROMITA JR., RICK LEONARDI, MARC SILVESTRI, JOHN BUSCEMA, BUTCH GUICE, TERRY SHOEMAKER, ALAN DAVIS & WILL SIMPSON

Covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU & WALTER SIMONSON

The cycle of death and rebirth continues! A new Phoenix rises, an oddly familiar figure debuts, and Jean Grey returns from a watery grave! Rachel Summers has arrived from a frightful future to the present day, but can she cope with meeting her father — or claiming the power of Phoenix? Meanwhile, Cyclops has fallen for the redheaded Madelyne Pryor — but is she the reincarnation of his late love? Or is the truth even more sinister? And when Jean Grey is discovered very much alive, the true nature of the original Phoenix is revealed! X-Factor is forged, Rachel faces the Anti-Phoenix and fights to save her future, and the Phoenix's flames ignite an Inferno! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #141; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142, #168-176, #184, #199, #201-203, #207-209, #221-222 and #239-243; AVENGERS (1963) #263; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286; X-FACTOR (1986) #1, #13, #18 and #35-39; and EXCALIBUR (1988) #42-50, #52, #61 and #66-67.

1328 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95191-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SIMONSON COVER [DM ONLY]

1328 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95192-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SIGIL OMNIBUS HC CASTELLINI COVER

Written by BARBARA KESEL, MARK WAID, CHUCK DIXON & TONY BEDARD

Penciled by BEN LAI, STEVE MCNIVEN, KEVIN SHARPE, SCOT EATON, PAUL PELLETIER, EDUARDO BARRETO, ANDY SMITH, FABRIZIO FIORENTINO, DALE EAGLESHAM, RON WAGNER, GEORGE PÉREZ, ANDREA DI VITO & MORE

Covers by CLAUDIO CASTELLINI & BEN LAI

Experience the epic saga of galactic mercenary Samandahl Rey, fighting to survive amid a brutal war against the Saurians! When Sam suddenly receives the Sigil — a mark burned into his chest that grants him access to vast power, but without any instruction or control — it makes him a weapon…and a target! Sam and his crew must travel the cosmos, battling their enemies and trying to unravel the mystery of the Sigil. But for a mercenary like Sam, allies can quickly become enemies — and vice versa! In this complete collection of the original hit series, a grizzled space soldier grabbing his second chance at glory might become humanity's last hope for survival! Collecting SIGIL (2000) #1-42, CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #4, SAURIANS: UNNATURAL SELECTION #1-2 and material from CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #1.

1192 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95350-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SIGIL OMNIBUS HC LAI COVER [DM ONLY]

1192 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95351-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ROMITA JR. COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & DON HECK with DICK AYERS

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JACK KIRBY ON SALE AUGUST 2023

The Avengers comics' greatest super team, burst onto the scene in 1963 at the forefront of revolutionary Marvel Age of Comics. Iron Man, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp joined together to face the menace of Loki - and set off a streak of tales that nearly 50 years later still sets the trend for super-hero epics. From Captain America's return from the icy depths of the Atlantic to the first appearances of classic enemies like Kang the Conqueror to the game-changing introduction of a trio of former villains into their ranks - Avengers was a bona-fide comic-book blockbuster! And you'll experience every story, every villain, even every letters page in this painstakingly restored Omnibus collection - written by Stan "The Man" Lee, and illustrated by Jack Kirby and Don Heck. It's a must-have for every Marvel fan's collections - so reserve your copy today, True Believer! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #1-30.

744 PGS./All Ages ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95354-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

744 PGS./All Ages ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95355-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX ROSS COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROY THOMAS, STAN LEE & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & DON HECK

COVERS BY Alex Ross & John Buscema

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

One of the Avengers' greatest eras has been assembled for this amazing Omnibus collection! Beginning master Avengers storyteller Roy Thomas' run, it's cover-to-cover watershed moments: the first appearances of Ultron and the Vision! The Black Widow's surprise connection with the Red Guardian! Hercules' epic battles with the Sub-Mariner and Dragon Man! The Avengers vs. the Super-Adaptoid! Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch defect! The Black Panther joins the team! The Avengers fight the X-Men! An all-new Masters of Evil! The first-ever full telling of Bucky Barnes' tragic death! A reality-bending battle between the new Avengers and the original Avengers! And more! Featuring breathtaking artwork by John Buscema and Don Heck, this Omnibus is a must-have for every Avengers fan! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #31-58, AVENGERS ANNUAL (1967) #1-2, X-MEN (1963) #45; MATERIAL FROM NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #5, 8.

832 PGS./All Ages ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95356-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [NEW PRINTING]

832 PGS./All Ages ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95357-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC PAREL COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER, ROY THOMAS, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, DON RICO & AL HARTLEY

Penciled by DON HECK, GENE COLAN, JACK KIRBY & STEVE DITKO

Covers by GERALD PAREL, ADI GARNOV & JACK KIRBY As the Marvel Age of Comics exploded on the pop-culture scene, super hero after super hero that redefined the genre leaped forth from the imagination of the Marvel Bullpen. Adventurers and innovators, scientists and high-school bookworms, they were amazing men and women with all the failings and foibles of you and me. And there are none that touch both adventurer ideal and human reality as Tony Stark, the Invincible Iron Man. A jet-setter, playboy, and brilliant scientist, Tony is cut down to Earth when a battlefield explosion rips into his heart. Only by creating the amazing Iron Man armor can he stay alive! Packed with debonair and debutantes, Cold War monsters and sultry super-spies, the Iron Man Omnibus presents the stories of one of comics' most intriguing characters from the very beginning! Featuring the first appearances of such classic Marvel characters as the Mandarin, the Black Widow, Hawkeye, the Crimson Dynamo and the Titanium Man in lushly-illustrated stories by "Dazzling" Don Heck, Gene "The Dean" Colan and scripted by no less than Stan "The Man" Lee himself, this is the go-to volume for every Iron Man fan. Including every page, every pinup, and every letters column. Not to mention unused covers, critical essays, and bonuses galore! Collecting MATERIAL FROM TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #39-83, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #82.

720 PGS./Rated T+ ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95358-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GRANOV COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

720 PGS./Rated T+ ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95415-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

720 PGS./Rated T+ ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95359-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8