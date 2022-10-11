The Guardians of the Galaxy will reunite in a new title just in time for their new movie

It looks like Marvel Comics is reassembling some version of the classic MCU roster of the Guardians of the Galaxy on the page, just in time for the spring 2023 theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. - that's Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot, of course.

Announced in the aftermath of Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con 2022, the Guardians are reuniting for a new title. However, there's little yet known about what to expect, as Marvel's simple teaser reads only "How do you rebuild a family?"

But the answer to that question may be more complicated than its nature even implies, as the image that accompanies the teaser shows a broken, wooden Guardians logo (called a Ravager emblem in the MCU). Does this mean something dire could happen to everyone's favorite semi-talking tree, Groot?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What better symbolism for a rift in the Guardians of the Galaxy than a threat to their literal family tree (get it)?

It's not unprecedented (and Groot could always regrow if so). But there's also the chance the broken emblem is more of an indirect symbol for the separation between the close-knit core of the modern incarnation of the Guardians.

Among the mysteries presented by the announcement of the new Guardians of the Galaxy is the creative team that will take on the team's adventures when they reassemble. Marvel promises more info in the weeks to come, but so far, we only know the title is happening, and that it'll seemingly revolve around reuniting the core team of modern Guardians.

